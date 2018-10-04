SHOP: The Old School Designs That Are Coming Back in New Ways For Fall

Who doesn’t love a throwback?

As designers and brands continue to forge ahead in fashion, the deeper their archives grow and the more they are being inspired from the past. For the fall season, many have dug deep into their history to create statement shoe styles while still staying modern and on-trend for today’s consumer.

Here are options out now, below.

Sergio Rossi sr Milano Ankle Boot

Sergio Rossi’s sleek heel structure is a highlight seen in its pointed ankle boots from its fall collection, and the Milano heel was inspired by archival designs. Pictured in black stretch fabric, the boots are also available in flamingo pink and silver multi-size sequins.





Adidas Falcon Sneaker

It was 1997 when Adidas Originals launched the Falcon Dorf runner. Now, the athletic brand is bringing back the retro look made popular in the ’90s by bridging nostalgia and modernity with this updated streetwear shoe style.



Salvatore Ferragamo Naturno satin wedge mules

Salvatore Ferragmo pulled from its archives for this satin wedge mule. The luxury label created a new style featuring its sculptural “F wedge” heel, which was inspired by the shape first made 70 years ago.

Wolverine Original 1000 Mile Wedge Boot

Originally introduced in 1914, Wolverine’s 1000 Mile boot proved to be the biggest inspiration for the newly launched 1000 Mile Wedge Boot. Combining the heritage of the Wolverine brand with an updated wedge outsole, the new style is a recreation from the original and is seen in lollipop-red leather.

Hunter Leopard Print Rain Boot

Hunter’s original boot got an update for fall. Featuring a leopard print design and a tailored and slimmer fit, the boots give a hints of classic with its iconic buckling detail mixed with reinvention.

