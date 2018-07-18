Priyanka Chopra Flashes Her Abs in White-Hot Crop Top and Matching Loafers

Priyanka Chopra is a style star. Her date night looks with beau Nick Jonas alone prove it, but according to Instagram, her off-duty outfits are just as good.

Over the weekend, the actress took her dog out for a walk on a sunny Saturday afternoon and shared the moment on social media. She donned an on-trend pair of loose plaid sweatpants that she cuffed at the bottom and also showed off her fit figure in a white crop top.

me and my girlfriend A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 14, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

She finished things off by complementing her top with matching footwear. Chopra decided to go with Freda Salvador matte croc embossed leather loafers. They may sound like dressier shoes, but she had no problem hitting the streets in them with her pup.

At the same time, the low 2-inch block heel on the shoes made them easy to walk in and there’s a rubber layer inside for extra support. The only thing that might deter customers from regularly walking around in them is the hefty $425 price tag, but what good are designer items that collect dust?

Take a chance and live like Chopra by going out in high-quality leather. With fall right around the corner, this is the perfect time to start.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Shows She’s Ready for a White-Hot Summer With Her Latest Outfit

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Celeb Friends Like Priyanka Chopra Changed Into Gorgeous Outfits for the Royal Wedding Reception