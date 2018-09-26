5 Fun Halloween Costumes for Expectant Mothers — Starting at Just $4

When it comes to Halloween, today’s costume choices rival even the range of tasty treats to indulge in. But, for mothers-to-be, finding a costume to comfortably cover that baby bump might be a challenge.

Here, FN has you covered head to toe with an array of costumes and footnotes, from Native Shoes, Dansko and more, that will comfortably get you through the night — whether you’re trick or treating with your kids or attending a grown-up holiday party.

Rasta Imposta Bun in the Oven Costume

Halloween may be the perfect time to announce the impending arrival of a new family member with this easy-to-wear costume that will clue in your loved ones. With all eyes on what’s in the oven, keep shoes simple with one of the fall’s leading looks, a classic clog from Dansko.

Rasta Imposta bun in the oven costume. CREDIT: Amazon

Dansko Marty clogs. CREDIT: Zappos

Kaifongfu Maternity Pumpkin Dress

Mothers-to-be can easily slip into this holiday dress that offers ample room in the tummy area. To keep the orange theme going, opt for a pair of lightweight shoes from Native with perforations to keep you comfortable while going door to door.

Kaifongfu pumpkin maternity dress. CREDIT: Amazon

Native Shoes Jefferson sneaker. CREDIT: Zappos

Rubies Mother to be Devil Costume

Have some fun in this racy red she-devil costume. To tame the look just a bit, consider pairing it with Mephisto’s comfort-driven athleisure style in scarlet nubuck.

Rubies Mother to be devil costume. CREDIT: Amazon

Mephisto Yliane sneaker. CREDIT: Zappos

Party City Glittery Spider Web Cape

Wrap yourself in a spider’s web in this easy-to-wear cape that will casually conceal little to big baby bumps. Complete the look with some black maternity leggings and a pair of Victorian-inspired lace-up boots featuring a comfortable walking heel.

Party City glittery spider web cape. CREDIT: Party CIty

Earth Doral boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Crazy Dog Skeleton Baby T-Shirt

For a more casual look, pair your favorite dark wash jeans with this whimsical shirt — which gives you a sneak peek at what’s to come with a sonogram-inspired motif on the front. Since feet can expand during pregnancy, top off the look with Taryn Rose’s Caren bootie in stretch knit that can accommodate a range of foot types.

Crazy Dog skeleton baby t-shirt. CREDIT: Amazon

Taryn Rose Caren slipon. CREDIT: Zappos

Want more?

The Coolest Halloween Costumes for Kids — All Under $50

5 Easy Pop Culture Costumes to Copy This Halloween

5 Sassy Women’s Shoes to Wear With a Cat Costume