5 Fun Halloween Costumes for Expectant Mothers — Starting at Just $4

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
bun in the oven maternity costume
Rasta Imposta bun in the oven costume.
CREDIT: Amazon

When it comes to Halloween, today’s costume choices rival even the range of tasty treats to indulge in. But, for mothers-to-be, finding a costume to comfortably cover that baby bump might be a challenge.

Here, FN has you covered head to toe with an array of costumes and footnotes, from Native Shoes, Dansko and more, that will comfortably get you through the night — whether you’re trick or treating with your kids or attending a grown-up holiday party.

Rasta Imposta Bun in the Oven Costume

Halloween may be the perfect time to announce the impending arrival of a new family member with this easy-to-wear costume that will clue in your loved ones. With all eyes on what’s in the oven, keep shoes simple with one of the fall’s leading looks, a classic clog from Dansko.

Buy: Rasta Imposta bun in the oven costume $56.34
Buy it

Dansko Marty Clogs
Dansko Marty clogs.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Dansko Marty Clogs $139.95
Buy it

Kaifongfu Maternity Pumpkin Dress

Mothers-to-be can easily slip into this holiday dress that offers ample room in the tummy area. To keep the orange theme going, opt for a pair of lightweight shoes from Native with perforations to keep you comfortable while going door to door.

Buy: Kaifongfu Pumpkin Maternity Dress $3.77
Buy it

Native Shoes Jefferson
Native Shoes Jefferson sneaker.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Native Shoes Jefferson Sneaker $40.99
Buy it

Rubies Mother to be Devil Costume

Have some fun in this racy red she-devil costume. To tame the look just a bit, consider pairing it with Mephisto’s comfort-driven athleisure style in scarlet nubuck.

Buy: Rubies Mother to be Devil Costume $33.41
Buy it

Mephisto Yliane
Mephisto Yliane sneaker.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Mephisto Yliane Sneaker $235
Buy it

Party City Glittery Spider Web Cape

Wrap yourself in a spider’s web in this easy-to-wear cape that will casually conceal little to big baby bumps. Complete the look with some black maternity leggings and a pair of Victorian-inspired lace-up boots featuring a comfortable walking heel.

Buy: Party City Glittery Spider Web Cape $19.99
Buy it

Earth Doral Boots
Earth Doral boot.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Earth Doral Boots $169.95
Buy it

Crazy Dog Skeleton Baby T-Shirt

For a more casual look, pair your favorite dark wash jeans with this whimsical shirt — which gives you a sneak peek at what’s to come with a sonogram-inspired motif on the front. Since feet can expand during pregnancy, top off the look with Taryn Rose’s Caren bootie in stretch knit that can accommodate a range of foot types.

Buy: Crazy Dog Skeleton T-Shirt $15.99 - $21.99
Buy it

Taryn Rose Caren slipon
Taryn Rose Caren slipon.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Taryn Rose Caren Slip-on $160
Buy it

