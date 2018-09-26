5 Fun Halloween Costumes for Expectant Mothers — Starting at Just $4

When it comes to Halloween, today’s costume choices rival even the range of tasty treats to indulge in. But, for mothers-to-be, finding a costume to comfortably cover that baby bump might be a challenge.
Here, FN has you covered head to toe with an array of costumes and footnotes, from Native Shoes, Dansko and more, that will comfortably get you through the night — whether you’re trick or treating with your kids or attending a grown-up holiday party.
Rasta Imposta Bun in the Oven Costume
Halloween may be the perfect time to announce the impending arrival of a new family member with this easy-to-wear costume that will clue in your loved ones. With all eyes on what’s in the oven, keep shoes simple with one of the fall’s leading looks, a classic clog from Dansko.
Kaifongfu Maternity Pumpkin Dress
Mothers-to-be can easily slip into this holiday dress that offers ample room in the tummy area. To keep the orange theme going, opt for a pair of lightweight shoes from Native with perforations to keep you comfortable while going door to door.
Rubies Mother to be Devil Costume
Have some fun in this racy red she-devil costume. To tame the look just a bit, consider pairing it with Mephisto’s comfort-driven athleisure style in scarlet nubuck.
Party City Glittery Spider Web Cape
Wrap yourself in a spider’s web in this easy-to-wear cape that will casually conceal little to big baby bumps. Complete the look with some black maternity leggings and a pair of Victorian-inspired lace-up boots featuring a comfortable walking heel.
Crazy Dog Skeleton Baby T-Shirt
For a more casual look, pair your favorite dark wash jeans with this whimsical shirt — which gives you a sneak peek at what’s to come with a sonogram-inspired motif on the front. Since feet can expand during pregnancy, top off the look with Taryn Rose’s Caren bootie in stretch knit that can accommodate a range of foot types.
