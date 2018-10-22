These 7 Halloween Costumes Are Selling Like Crazy on Amazon

Still not sure what to be this Halloween? With the days ticking down until the holiday hits, you may want to turn to Amazon’s best-sellers list to see what costumes other customers are buying.
From quirky inflatable getups to classic kids’ character looks, these popular styles are perfect for anyone in the family who’s stuck in a costume idea rut (not to mention, they have thousands of positive reviews to boot). Shop them all below while the getting’s good.
Rubie’s Adult ‘Jurassic World’ Inflatable Dinosaur Costume
Why go as the leading character of “Jurassic World,” Owen, when you can actually dress up as one of the infamous dinosaurs from the film? This battery-powered look inflates in just minutes.
Yeahbeer Dinosaur Inflatable Costume
Or roll up to any party “riding” a dinosaur in this equally comical inflatable look.
Cisstec Ladies 1950s Costume
Do your best hand jive in this Pink Ladies getup.
Where’s Waldo Adult Costume Set
Guys and gals can both reach for this unisex Where’s Waldo costume to stand out in the crowd.
FashionModa4U ‘Frozen’-Inspired Dress
Little ladies will love to channel Elsa in this “Frozen”-inspired getup, complete with her blue dress, tiara, wand and long gloves.
Carter’s Baby Avocado Halloween Costume
Okay, we admit your toddler probably won’t have much say in the matter of choosing his or her costume, but this plush avocado look won’t disappoint. Not only will it earn tons of smiles from passersby, but it will also keep him or her extra cozy throughout the night.
Child Harry Potter Costume
Help your tot channel his or her favorite wizard in this “Harry Potter” robe featuring the Gryffindor house emblem.
