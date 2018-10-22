You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
These 7 Halloween Costumes Are Selling Like Crazy on Amazon

By Samantha Peters
Elsa frozen costume
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Still not sure what to be this Halloween? With the days ticking down until the holiday hits, you may want to turn to Amazon’s best-sellers list to see what costumes other customers are buying.

From quirky inflatable getups to classic kids’ character looks, these popular styles are perfect for anyone in the family who’s stuck in a costume idea rut (not to mention, they have thousands of positive reviews to boot). Shop them all below while the getting’s good.

Rubie’s Adult ‘Jurassic World’ Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Why go as the leading character of “Jurassic World,” Owen, when you can actually dress up as one of the infamous dinosaurs from the film? This battery-powered look inflates in just minutes.

Rubie's Adult Jurassic World Inflatable Dinosaur Costume
Rubie’s adult ‘Jurassic World’ inflatable dinosaur costume.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Rubie's Inflatable Dinosaur Costume $46 - $70
Yeahbeer Dinosaur Inflatable Costume

Or roll up to any party “riding” a dinosaur in this equally comical inflatable look.

dinosaur inflatable costume amazon
Yeahbeer dinosaur inflatable costume.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Yeahbeer Dinosaur Inflatable… $28
Cisstec Ladies 1950s Costume

Do your best hand jive in this Pink Ladies getup.

pink ladies costume amazon
Cisstec ladies 1950s costume.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Cisstec Ladies 1950s Costumes $13 - $100
Where’s Waldo Adult Costume Set

Guys and gals can both reach for this unisex Where’s Waldo costume to stand out in the crowd.

Where's Waldo Wally Deluxe Adult Costume Set
Where’s Waldo deluxe adult costume set.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Where's Waldo Adult Costume Set $28
FashionModa4U ‘Frozen’-Inspired Dress

Little ladies will love to channel Elsa in this “Frozen”-inspired getup, complete with her blue dress, tiara, wand and long gloves.

amazon kids frozen costume
FashionModa4U “Frozen” dress.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: FashionModa4U Frozen Dress $27
Carter’s Baby Avocado Halloween Costume

Okay, we admit your toddler probably won’t have much say in the matter of choosing his or her costume, but this plush avocado look won’t disappoint. Not only will it earn tons of smiles from passersby, but it will also keep him or her extra cozy throughout the night.

Carter's Baby Avocado Halloween Costume
Carter’s baby avocado Halloween costume.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Carter's Baby Avocado Costume $14 - $85
Child Harry Potter Costume

Help your tot channel his or her favorite wizard in this “Harry Potter” robe featuring the Gryffindor house emblem.

Child Harry Potter Deluxe Costume
Child Harry Potter deluxe costume.
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Child Harry Potter Deluxe Costume $15 - $27
