These 7 Halloween Costumes Are Selling Like Crazy on Amazon

Still not sure what to be this Halloween? With the days ticking down until the holiday hits, you may want to turn to Amazon’s best-sellers list to see what costumes other customers are buying.

From quirky inflatable getups to classic kids’ character looks, these popular styles are perfect for anyone in the family who’s stuck in a costume idea rut (not to mention, they have thousands of positive reviews to boot). Shop them all below while the getting’s good.

Rubie’s Adult ‘Jurassic World’ Inflatable Dinosaur Costume

Why go as the leading character of “Jurassic World,” Owen, when you can actually dress up as one of the infamous dinosaurs from the film? This battery-powered look inflates in just minutes.

Rubie’s adult ‘Jurassic World’ inflatable dinosaur costume. CREDIT: Amazon

Yeahbeer Dinosaur Inflatable Costume

Or roll up to any party “riding” a dinosaur in this equally comical inflatable look.

Yeahbeer dinosaur inflatable costume. CREDIT: Amazon

Cisstec Ladies 1950s Costume

Do your best hand jive in this Pink Ladies getup.