5 Easy Pop Culture Costumes to Copy This Halloween

It’s been a year full of Beyoncé concerts, royal mania and surprise celebrity engagements — all of which are fodder for some seriously amazing Halloween costumes. To help you prep for the spooky weekend ahead, we’ve rounded up 2018’s best pop culture costumes to try this year. Not only are they all easy to put together, they’ll definitely be great conversation starters at any party this Halloween.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé was all over the map this summer during her “On the Run II” world tour. While there are tons of fabulous concert looks to draw inspiration from, we love her PVC boot ensemble, considering that the shoe is especially on-trend. If you’re not willing to drop a few hundred dollars on a designer pair, this $24 option from Forever 21 is a must-have. Simply wear the style with a glittering playsuit and fishnet tights, following Queen Bey’s example, for the full superstar effect.

Selena

You may recall that stars Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and America Ferrera dressed up as the late Queen of Tejano last year — and it looks like the costume is set to be a hit once again. Follow these ladies’ leads and opt for a burgundy jumpsuit with front cutouts as well some silver pointed-toe booties for a look that’s sure to steal the spotlight.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has had a huge couple of years — from topping the charts with her singles to giving birth to a baby girl and engaging in some heated celebrity brawls. Pay homage to the controversial star by emulating one of her boldest street-style moments from Christian Siriano’s fall ’18 show. Simply pair a bright green pantsuit with a fur stole and two-toned frames to complete the look.

While Justin Bieber’s engagement to Hailey Baldwin shocked many fans, it was his decision to wear hotel slippers IRL that nearly overshadowed the couple’s announcement. If you decide to sport his quirky look, all you need are gym shorts, a T-shirt, baseball cap, tube socks and, of course, a pair of those infamous hotel slippers. The best part? Each piece is super-inexpensive and can easily be reworn even after the holiday is over.

Meghan Markle

Royal mania hit an all-time high in May when Prince Harry tied the knot with now Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Live the fairytale (at least for the night) with an off-the-shoulder gown and classic white pumps that mirror Markle’s own. A tiara and lace-trimmed veil are the perfect finishing touches to a princess-inspired look.

