SHOP: 4 Pop-Culture Costumes Best Friends Can Do & the Shoes to Go With It

You know the saying, never let friends dress up for Halloween alone, right? Well, maybe it’s not an official saying, but it’s certainly true. And with Halloween quickly approaching, you’re going to need some options.

For those looking to impress, here are dynamic duo ideas inspired by pop culture that will make you a hit at any costume party. Plus, we paired these iconic outfits with shoe options so you can feel like the character from head to toe.

1. “Wayne’s World’s” Wayne & Garth

Here’s any easy costume to put together with looks straight from your closet. Channel your inner Wayne and Garth from popular comedy “Wayne’s World,” by opting for ripped jeans and a pair of Chuck Taylors. To keep it modern, opt for the platform converse that will give you some height and style. This costume will have you saying, “Excellent,” all night long.





2. “Toy Story’s” Woody & Jessie

There’s peanut butter and jelly, and then there’s Woody and Jessie.

You’ll need the perfect partner for this Disney classic couple. So dress your best in a cowboy getup and pair the looks with western boots, which you won’t have trouble finding since it’s one of the hottest trends this season.





3. Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Denim Addition

Who could forget the moment star couple Justin Timblerlake and Britney Spears wore matching denim ensembles to the 2001 American Music Awards? While their looks were quite detailed — complete with a denim suit and dress — you can easily adjust the outfit for Halloween and simply wear all-denim from head to toe.





4. “Clueless” Dionne & Cher

Since ’90s trends are back and bigger than ever there’s no better time than now to dress up as Cher and Dionne from 1995 hit movie “Clueless.” You’ll be rolling with the homies in no time by wearing these signature plaid get-ups.

Complete the Halloween outfits with simple Mary Jane heels if you’re the Cher in this, and a pair of oxford heels for Dionne. Oh, and don’t forget the knee-high socks!

