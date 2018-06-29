Paris Hilton Has a Girls’ Night Out in the Prettiest Pink Outfit

Now that summer is here, Paris Hilton has begun opting for lighter looks made for the sunny days.

Last night, the star went with a head-to-toe pink outfit for a girls’ night out with her friend Megan Pormer. She wore a multitiered lace dress along with a complementing pair of dusty-blush-pink pointed pumps.

Megan Pormer steps out in all black as Paris Hilton opts for an entirely pink ensemble during night out in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hilton’s heels were not only pointed but also featured an ankle strap with silver embellishments similar to the budget-friendly Jessica Simpson option below. However, the affordable alternative has a slightly different flair with scalloped detail.

Paris Hilton walking around in blush pink pointed pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s a refreshing pick for any summer outing, but her pal Pormer decided to go with the basics, including an LBD and matching sandals.

These two balance each other out, making them the ones to watch. Aspire to the same friendship goals and make note of their attire for any upcoming girls’ nights out.

