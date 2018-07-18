Paris Hilton Is a Golden Goddess in a High-Slit Minidress and Sparkling Pumps

Leave it to Paris Hilton to take summer to the next level.

Today, the star took to Instagram to share a photo of her glamorous vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos. She donned a shimmery all-gold look that included a tiny minidress with a high slit along the side. Hilton even had a headpiece resembling a crown and shiny Chanel jewelry.

“Shine like Gold. Sparkle like Glitter,” her caption on the ‘gram read. Scroll down the pic and instantly see that this was the quote she followed when deciding what shoes to wear. She had on glittery crystal pumps with a high heel that still retained their shine even though they sunk into the sand during her photo op.

For similar footwear, Jessica Simpson sells an affordable alternative that’s only $88.95 online. Instead of the same gold tones throughout the shoe, the singer’s heels feature embellishments in a variety of different tones.

After the gold pumps have been snagged, take things further and recreate Hilton’s moment with a trip to Mykonos. It’s only mid-July — which means there’s still plenty of time to go on that dream vacation. Get inspired by Hilton and take one ASAP.

Want more?

Paris Hilton’s Living Her Best Life in Bedazzled Pumps at Her Boohoo Collab Launch Party

Winnie Harlow Was Spray-Painted on the Runway & Paris Hilton Stomped Out in Edgy Boots at Philipp Plein’s Punk-Fueled Show