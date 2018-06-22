Check Out the New FN!

Paris Hilton's Living Her Best Life in Bedazzled Pumps at Her Boohoo Collab Launch Party

By Isis Briones
All eyes were on Paris Hilton at her Boohoo collaboration party.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last night, Paris Hilton celebrated the launch of her new collaboration with the popular clothing brand Boohoo at a party in West Hollywood, Calif., held at buzzy celeb restaurant-bar Delilah.

As the guest of honor, the star went all out in the sparkliest ensemble that instantly stole the show. She donned a form-fitting silver metallic high-slit dress from the collection — which she paired with a complementing choker and an array of other shiny accessories.

Paris Hilton posed on the pink carpet for her Boohoo x Paris Hilton collaboration launch party in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the rest of her outfit, Hilton slipped on a flattering pair of bedazzled black pointed crystal pumps that she showed off while posing on top of a cute bubblegum-pink convertible at the party. It seemed like a night to remember, and the best part is her new line is available now on the Boohoo.com with all items ranging from $16 to $70.

Paris Hilton struck a pose on an adorable pink convertible at her Boohoo collaboration celebration.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The only thing missing from the drop were Hilton-designed shoes, but the brand still offers budget-friendly footwear options outside of the collab. Hilton was feted by her celebrity friends at the big bash, including Lil’ Kim — who entertained guests with a medley of her hits — and Paris Jackson.

Scroll through for a pointed high heel similarly designed as the pair the businesswoman had on at her party. However, instead of the sparkle, these 5-inch pumps make a strong subtle statement and is selling at 40 percent off for $26.

Buy: Boohoo Sofia Pointed Court Heels $26
Buy it

