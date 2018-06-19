Pamela Anderson Takes a Risk in Revealing White Dress and Black Pumps for Dinner

Pamela Anderson didn’t hold back the glam during her dinner out at the celebrity hot spot Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday night.

The star donned a flattering long white slip dress that she paired with a matching lace bra underneath — which was then covered up by her cardigan. As Anderson stepped out of the building, the paparazzi was ready to take photos of her leaving, and unfortunately, the flash from the cameras captured her slip in a way that allowed everyone to see partially through the fabric.

Pamela Anderson rocks a flattering white dress with an elegant pair of black pointed pumps for dinner out at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Despite nearly exposing more than she intended, the blonde bombshell didn’t seem fazed at all and just kept walking. Maybe it was her elegant black pumps similar to the ones below that gave her the confidence to not let that ruin her evening.

Either way, classic heels like these are essential to any wardrobe, and the following alternative couldn’t be more affordable with a price tag of only $69.95. It’s a quick and easy way to tie together any wedding guest look or as Anderson proved, even a simple meal out with friends this summer. The pumps also easily work with tights or any of those fall outfits. In short, there’s no going wrong with the shoes.

