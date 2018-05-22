Check Out the New FN!

Olivia Munn Hits the Streets in Curve-Hugging Dress & Luxury Power Pumps That Are Now Half Off

By Allie Fasanella
Olivia Munn leaving her hotel in New York.
Olivia Munn made an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Monday evening to promote her new role on the History channel show “Six.” For the occasion, the 37-year-old actress donned a curve-hugging partially see-through color-block sweater dress in teal, lavender, fuchsia and dark purple by Tanya Taylor.

Munn complemented the vibrant geometric-patterned dress with a bright lip and eggplant-colored Casadei pumps, which happen to be marked down 50 percent. The pointy-toed violet suede style, which originally retailed for $590, is now just $295.

Munn wearing Casadei pumps.
Casadei is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and last month during Milan’s Salone del Mobile art and design fair, the Italian brand launched a special “naked” capsule collection of Andy Warhol-inspired slingback pumps in six different colors.

The family-owned business remains successful after six decades, with 2017’s revenues coming in at 33.5 million euros ($41.5 million) with a growth projection of 8 percent for 2018.

It’s not unlike Munn to rock Casadei styles featuring its signature blade heel. The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star was recently spotted making another colorful statement in royal blue over-the-knee suede stretch boots from the label.

Olivia Munn leaving her hotel.
Buy: Casadei suede pumps $295
