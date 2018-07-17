Olivia Culpo’s Gold Pumps Are So Shiny You Can See Her Face on Them

Miami Swim Week was in full swing these past few days.

On Sunday, Olivia Culpo made it down to Florida for the event where she wowed in a bold look that had everyone doing a double take — and no, it wasn’t a swimsuit. The star attended the “Sports Illustrated” show donning a bright orange form-fitting midi dress and a standout lip to match.

Olivia Culpo attends the 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When it came down to her footwear, Culpo went with something that was equally as eye-catching. She slipped on the shiniest golden pointed pumps resembling the style below. Her shoes were so glossy that it was possible to make out Culpo’s reflection on them.

Though the Sam Edelman heels below don’t have a finish as lustrous as hers, they’ll still draw attention to any ensemble. Make sure to act fast as the heels are on sale at 30 percent off with a price tag of only $83.96.

Summer wedding season may be wrapping up, but as shown by Culpo, these stylish shoes are a classic choice and work with a color as challenging as orange. Go ahead, scroll through to take a closer look at the hue and be prepared to have that credit card ready.





