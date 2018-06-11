Watch Olivia Culpo Twerk in Skintight LBD and Classic Louboutins

Consistently looking flawless in front of flashing cameras is no easy feat, but here’s what Olivia Culpo does to avoid all that pressure.

According to this behind-the-scenes throwback Instagram video, the star lightens the mood on-set with major laughs and silly dancing.

As she gets ready in a clip from two weeks ago, Culpo dons a flattering skintight LBD with exaggerated shoulders, courtesy of Zeynep Arçay’s spring ’18 collection, as well as a pair of classic black pointed patent leather pumps by Christian Louboutin.

A few seconds into the ‘gram, the beat drops, and the model can’t help herself from dropping it low as her hairstylist finishes up her ‘do. Keeping in mind Culpo’s packed schedule, it’s refreshing to see that she doesn’t forget to have fun — and in 4-inch designer heels, no less.

See below for a closer look at Culpo’s luxury footwear.

With a price tag of $695, they’re the ultimate treat-yourself shoe for the summer, with the neutral hue allowing the heels to be versatile enough for almost any outfit.

