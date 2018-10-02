Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Just Wore the Shortest Dress With Crystal-Strap Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery 30 Images

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram today, as she often does, to show off her outfit of the day. The former Miss Universe posted a street-style shot of herself rocking a teeny-tiny minidress and pair of crystal-embellished heels that are bound to climb to the top of every fashionista’s wish list this fall.

Highlighting her long legs, the 26-year-old model-designer opted for Giuseppe Zanotti’s Tricia black velvet sandals, featuring a sky-high 4.5-inch stiletto and an ankle-strap decorated with sparkling accents on the heel.

Promoting the luxurious sandals, she captioned her gram: “#OOTD in @giuseppezanottiheels ❤️❤️❤️ So Nice to be back in France.. Cannes not wait to eat allllllll the bread and cheese 😜🇫🇷🥖🧀”

Meanwhile, Culpo pulled her sultry look together with an assortment of delicate jewelry and a circular black clutch bag.

Love Olivia’s sexy style? Shop the luxe Zanotti sandal — as well as a similar but slightly more affordable version of the style — below.

giuseppe zanotti tricia Black velvet sandal with crystals
Giuseppe Zanotti Tricia black velvet sandal.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti
Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Tricia Sandals $1,495
Buy it

badgley mischka Vicia Crystal Embellished Heel Sandal

Buy: Badgley Mischka Vicia Sandals $197.95
Buy it

For more of Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Stops New York City Traffic in Thigh-High Stretch Boots and Miniskirt

Olivia Culpo Models Red-Hot Heels 3 Different Ways With Froot Loops’ New Fashion Collab

Olivia Culpo Shops in ‘Destroyed’ Short Shorts and Edgy Stella McCartney Platforms

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad