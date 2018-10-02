Olivia Culpo Just Wore the Shortest Dress With Crystal-Strap Heels

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram today, as she often does, to show off her outfit of the day. The former Miss Universe posted a street-style shot of herself rocking a teeny-tiny minidress and pair of crystal-embellished heels that are bound to climb to the top of every fashionista’s wish list this fall.

Highlighting her long legs, the 26-year-old model-designer opted for Giuseppe Zanotti’s Tricia black velvet sandals, featuring a sky-high 4.5-inch stiletto and an ankle-strap decorated with sparkling accents on the heel.

Promoting the luxurious sandals, she captioned her gram: “#OOTD in @giuseppezanottiheels ❤️❤️❤️ So Nice to be back in France.. Cannes not wait to eat allllllll the bread and cheese 😜🇫🇷🥖🧀”

Meanwhile, Culpo pulled her sultry look together with an assortment of delicate jewelry and a circular black clutch bag.

Giuseppe Zanotti Tricia black velvet sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

