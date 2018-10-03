People Are Still Talking About the Infamous Shoes From O.J. Simpson’s Trial More Than 20 Years Later

It’s been 20 years since a California jury found former football star O.J. Simpson not guilty of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. On Oct 3, 1995, people all across the country were tuned in to what was dubbed the “The Trial of the Century” to hear the verdict read aloud in court.

To this day, people are still talking about all the key factors, like the infamous gloves he tried on in court to the bloody size 12 Bruno Magli shoe print left behind at the crime scene. O.J. Simpson happens to wear a size 12.

Whoever wore the shoes in question chose the Italian shoes brand’s Lorenzo model.

Exhibit 403 from the court room was released following testimony by FBI shoe print expert William Bodziak in 1996. CREDIT: AP Images.

TV news observers were fascinated with nearly every detail of the trial — even outside the gory crime. From the outrageous witnesses to sensational courtroom theater from the attorneys, one of the most memorable aspects of it all were the accessories — gloves and shoes. A bloody shoe print matching Bruno Magli’s size 12 Lorenzo boots was found at the crime scene.

Photograph of O.J. Simpson wearing Bruno Magli shoes. CREDIT: eBay.

But the shoes were not found during the criminal case proceedings. Simpson denied wearing the luxury shoes.

In Simpson’s deposition for the civil case that followed the “not guilty” verdict, Simpson said he would never have worn “those ugly-ass shoes.”

However, during the civil trial a photograph was found of Simpson wearing the Bruno Magli shoes at a Bills game. Ultimately, the court found him liable for the deaths and he was ordered to pay $25 million in punitive damages.

A CNN report published in 1997 said sales for the brand climbed 30 percent year-over-year during the trial, a revenue jump undoubtedly connected to the infamous case.

They currently sell in Bloomingdale’s for between $250 and $500. Amazon.com has a pair available in the slip-on loafer model for $119.90.

Bruno Magli’s Lorenzo slip-ons. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bruno Magli

