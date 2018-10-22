Nordstrom’s Halogen Collaboration with Influencer Blair Eadie Is Super Chic, Size Inclusive & It’s Selling Fast

Looking for some fashion guidance? Well, Atlantic-Pacific blogger Blair Eadie is your go-to girl. With 1.1 million Instagram followers, the influencer inspires her audience on the daily by showing off her ultra-feminine, bold and maximalist style choices.

Now, you can dress just like her. Eadie has collaborated with Nordstrom’s exclusive label Halogen on a collection that truly has something for everyone.

“Instead of focusing on individual pieces, we created something that felt like a standalone collection where you can mix and match throughout,” Eadie told FN. “I wanted to capture the idea of styling and layering. It’s what my readers come to me for.”

The line, which launched today, includes apparel, footwear, accessories and lingerie, and is inspired by Blair’s own girlish aesthetic, featuring striking hues and interesting textures. Versatility was also top of mind for the influencer when designing.

Plus, it’s accessible and affordable. All pieces in the collection are under $250 and the sizes range from 00 to 24, with footwear available up to size 12.

She said said, “I’ve developed an audience over eight years that is a wide range of people who have different interests and who are different sizes and have different price-points to spend. I know not everyone who follows me is not just like me.”

In terms of shoes, Eadie focused on capturing feminine elements, quirky details and color while remaining comfortable and understandable. Styles include a flatform derby, bow-bedecked pumps, Mary Janes, mules and strappy heels.

Shop the statement shoes, below and see how Eadie paired the looks with more items from her Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific capsule collection.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Flatform Derby

Getting the most engagement so far, the flatform derby shoes have been a hit with Eadie’s followers. She said, “I love the flatform oxfords. Living in New York and being a commuter and taking the subway, these are such a great way to get around and I feel stylish.” They are also available in navy patent. Pink has sold out.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Double-Strap Flat

“Not everyone loves heels, so [I wanted a] dressy flat option,” she said on her glitter Mary Janes.

Having a keen eye to the details was important for the fashion blogger who added that the pearl buttons are not functional, but rather, the straps are elastic so you can slide in your foot when you’re on the go.





Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Double-Strap Flat

Matching her ensembles from head to toe with color and materials such as tweed, for instance, was a key part of the collaboration in order for her to stay true to her personal aesthetic.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Georgiana Bow Pump

The line also includes classic styles, such as the bow pumps, which can be paired with jeans and a colorful sweater and coat. This shoe is also available in soft blue tweed.





Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Slingback Pump

Seen here in forest green suede and black patent leather, the slingback heel is a great holiday outfit accessory. The style is available in navy suede and tweed as well.

