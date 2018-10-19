6 High-Quality No-Show, No-Slip Socks to Prevent Blisters

The bare-ankle look has become wildly popular in recent seasons for sneakers, loafers and even ankle boots. But wearing shoes sans socks can often lead to painful blisters and, er, odors. That’s where no-show socks come in handy.

The “invisible” sock style is offered in a range of cuts perfect for all types of shoes.

The best pairs feature silicon rubber grips on the back to prevent the socks from falling down and bunching under your arch — a painful prospect. Also look for no-shows with a Y-shaped seam in the heel. This construction technique keeps the socks securely on your foot, wherever you may go.

Below are a few brands like Richer Poorer and Asics that have all the features you need.

Richer Poorer

Just because a no-show sock isn’t visible doesn’t mean it should be boring. And Richer Poorer has a knack for making styles with a playful but sophisticated aesthetic. This two-pack comes in subtle shades of pink, but the brand also has more daring color schemes. And all its looks boast a heel grip, Y-stitch heel and even an elastic compression band for extra security.

Sock It to Me

This Portland, Ore.-based brand launched a line of no-show socks in the spring that are anything but ordinary. The styles are mismatched, as with this burger-and-fries pattern, plus other novelty prints of dogs, cats, unicorns and spaceships. All the socks are gender neutral and come in unisex sizes.

Stance

The Stance brand, known for its wild basketball socks, also has the Invisibles line of no-shows for everyday wear. In addition to a silicon heel grip, the socks feature a seamless toe to prevent irritation, and the combed-cotton material is lightweight and thin enough to slip easily into any shoe.

Fun Socks

Though Fun Socks is a relatively new brand, its makers have a long history in sock manufacturing, producing legwear for major athletic brands. It has applied that expertise to its line of novelty invisible socks, which are made of soft combed cotton and are outfitted with a non-slip heel grip and cushioned toe.

Asics

Athletes who like their ankles to breathe will appreciate this running sock from Asics. The Cushion Low style, sold in a three-pack, is made from a polyester blend and has a knit-in mesh that provides ventilation and help manage moisture. In addition, it also is has a Y-seam heel.

Smartwool

For those who prefer a more classic no-show but still want a high-quality product with all the bells and whistles, try Smartwool. Its Hide-and Seek style features a silicon grip and is made specifically for a woman’s foot with a thinner profile. Also, the socks have no cushioning elements, so they can fit into a more close-fitting shoe, such as a loafer or oxford.

Want More?

6 Spooky Halloween Socks to Buy Now at Target — All Under $10

Justin Bieber Wears Neon Green Socks With Fear of God Sneakers

5 Best Men’s Hiking Socks to Shop