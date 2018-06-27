7 Luxury Shoes From Net-a-Porter’s 70-Percent-Off Sale Are Now So Affordable, They Won’t Break the Bank

Top luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter is having a huge summer 70-percent-off sale right now. A number of styles from leading designers such as Giuseppe Zanotti and Rupert Sanderson are marked down, so now is the time to act if you’ve been on the hunt for some new shoes. There are plenty of options for everyone, whether you’ve been searching for the perfect pair of classic white leather sneakers or you’re on the lookout for statement mules to wear to the office.

Read on for our top seven picks.

1. J.W. Anderson Suede-Trimmed Canvas Espadrilles

If you have a summer vacation coming up, we suggest you bring these gorgeous J.W. Anderson espadrilles along. Originally priced at $775, you can now cop wrap-around ankle-tie style in the shade “Carrot” for under $300. Talk about a deal.

2. Givenchy Leather-Trimmed Lurex Over-the-Knee Sock Boots

Channel supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid and rock these bold, sparkly thigh-high Givenchy sock boots for a night out. It’s hard to say no when they’re now marked down to $435, from $1,450.

3. Loeffler Randall Juno Mules

For 70 percent off, from the original price of $375, get your hands on these vibrant fuchsia satin mules by Loeffler Randall that boast a pointy-toed slip-on silhouette and a 2-inch kitten heel.

4. Giuseppe Zanotti Bimba Crystal-Embellished Stretch-Knit Sock Boots

Try the blinged-out shoe trend with these stretch-knit sock booties from Giuseppe Zanotti featuring rows of glittering crystals. Originally, $1,250, the style is now available for under $400.

5. MM6 Maison Margiela Satin Mules

Stand out this season in these bulky royal blue satin mules by MM6 Maison Margiela. Featuring a unique sculptural 3.5-inch heel, these are on sale for 70 percent off.

6. Rupert Sanderson PVC-Trimmed Leather Sandals

If you have a wedding or bridal shower coming up, we suggest adding these romantic embellished ankle-tie sandals to your cart for the occasion. Originally priced at over $1,000, the nude and blush-toned style is now available to purchase for less than $400.

7. Jil Sander Leather Sneakers

These crispy white luxury kicks from Jil Sander were originally over $500, and now they’re under $200. Ready, set, shop.