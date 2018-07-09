Net-a-Porter’s Final Clearance Sale Is Full of Shoes Perfect for the Summer-to-Fall Transition

Check Out the New FN!

By Allie Fasanella
Net-a-Porter’s major final clearance sale is happening right now — and it’s not to be missed.

The luxury retailer is offering a vast assortment of shoe styles marked down from their original price, including an additional 20 percent off select items labeled “Sale Must-Have.” With summer in full swing and fall on the horizon, FN rounded up the best shoes from Net-a-Porter.com’s online extravaganza that will help you ace that tricky seasonal transition.

1. Aquazzura Lotus Blossom Mules

Aquazzura’s powdery blush suede fringed-bow-embellished Lotus Blossom mules were inspired by Marie Antoinette and are 50 percent off. Originally retailing for $825, you can now cop this romantic silhouette, perfect for summer weddings, for slightly over $400.

Aquazzura's Lotus Blossom mules

2. Castañer Lula Gingham Wedge Espadrilles

Channel Pippa Middleton in the upcoming months with these gingham wedged espadrilles from Castañer, the same brand the English socialite was spotted wearing on numerous occasions throughout her honeymoon. Previously priced at $220, you can snag these now for less than $100.

Castañer Lula gingham-trimmed wedge espadrilles

3. Gianvito Rossi Vires Stretch-Knit Peep-Toe Ankle Boots

If the Kardashians and Yeezy are more your style, we recommend picking up these nude Gianvito Rossi peep-toe perforated stretch-knit ankle boots, now on sale for 60 percent off.

Gianvito Rossi Vires ankle boots

4. Laurence Dacade Rosario Buckled Leather Wedge Espadrilles

Also marked down 60 percent are these Laurence Dacade buckled chocolate leather espadrille wedge sandals, which are also available in a tan suede finish.

Laurence Dacade buckled wedge

5. Sam Edelman Calexa Stretch-Satin Sock Boots

Take on the sock boot trend for only a little over $50 with these vibrant fuchsia stretch-satin booties from Sam Edelman.

sam edelman Calexa boot

6. Alaïa Studded Suede Slides

Originally retailing for more than $1,000, these ornately crafted Alaïa suede slides are now available for just $535.

Alaïa studded slides

7. Vetements High-Top Canvas Logo Sneakers

Also coming in at 60 percent off are these logomania high-top canvas sneakers courtesy of Vetements.

vetements logo sneakers

