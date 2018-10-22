Net-a-Porter’s Exclusive Chloé Collection Honestly Has the Best Shoes

Since Natacha Ramsay-Levi was named creative director of Chloé last year, the label’s shoe business has seen a major boost on Net-a-porter.com — so much so, the online retailer has partnered with Chloé for an exclusive 27-piece capsule collection that’s officially out today (this marks the designer’s first-ever capsule for the brand).

Thanks to her modern and edgier aesthetic, Net-a-Porter’s Chloé shoe sales have doubled since last year — half of which have been driven by boots — according the company. Ramsay-Levi told FN this year, “I love shoes, and I think they are the beginning of everything. There is not a look without a shoe.” Comfort has also remained top of mind for the designer.

Among the best-selling styles is the cut-out Rylee boot, which was introduced on the spring ’18 runway as part of Ramsay-Levi’s first collection at the helm.

For this exclusive, the popular Rylee styles are available for purchase along with ready-to-wear, accessories and handbags, all seen in fall-ready hues of brown, cream, gold and vibrant red. Western-inspired looks and snakeskin, too, are major themes.

Below, shop Chloé’s new shoe exclusives, available only on Net-a-porter.com.

Chloé Rylee Glossed Leather Ankle Boots

The new take on the Rylee comes in the form of a glossy leather lace-up boot. No cutouts are in sight. Instead, this variation is set on hiking-inspired lug soles and a block heel. The boots are detailed with a snake-effect material, which is also seen throughout the capsule.



Chloé Rylee Cut-Out Snake-Effect Ankle Boots

Chloé’s popular Rylee cut-out boots have been tweaked for resort ’19. This version is detailed with a glossy red strap, which pops against its snake-effect leather.



Chloé Lauren Leather Flats

Ramsay-Levi has designed the Lauren pointed-toe red flats just for Net-a-Porter. They’re made from leather and have the snake material detailed in panels at the heels.





Chloé Rylee Cut-Out Ankle Boots

Another Rylee cut-out ankle boot is available in the exclusive capsule. This time around, the style gets an update with snake detailing and tan and black leather.





