See How 7 Basketball Players Personalized Their Nike Sneakers for NBA Opening Week

Fans of the National Basketball Association, rejoice, because the tip-off for the latest season officially begins tonight with a double-header between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder versus defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Ahead of all the action, seven Nike athletes in the association’s rookie and sophomore classes were invited to the Swoosh’s World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., to customize kicks for the opening week. While these sneakers are meant to be player-exclusive colorways, the brand has made all styles available for purchase on Nike iD right now.

Nike Kyrie 4 Collin Sexton PE “Different”

Cleveland Cavalier’s rookie point guard Collin Sexton’s Nike Kyrie 4 PE serves as a tribute to his parents, who always encouraged him to find his own path, with their first initial featured on the tongue. His jersey number is printed on the heel.

Colin Sexton’s Nike Kyrie 4 PE “Different.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kobe AD De’Aaron Fox PE “Mars”

For Sacramento Kings Point Guard De’Aaron Fox, a visit to the planetarium sparked interest around the planet Mars, which is seen on the Kobe AD sneaker’s branding in crimson, which is combined with navy — a shade taken from the colors of the Houston Astros. Additional details include the initials of Fox’s son, Kai, on the tongue.

De’Aaron Fox’s Nike Kobe AD PE “Mars.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike KD 11 Frank Ntilikina PE “France”

The sophomore debut for New York Knicks point guard Frank Ntilikina will include a KD 11 colorway inspired by the country of France, featuring a blue Flyknit upper with hits of red and white throughout.

Frank Ntilikina’s Nike KD 11 PE “France.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike PG 2.5 Jayson Tatum PE “Coloring Book”

Inspired by the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and his favorite fan, his 10-month-old son, this “Coloring Book” colorway of the PG 2.5 features multicolored panels on the upper, which sits atop a glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole.

Jayson Tatum’s Nike PG 2.5 PE “Coloring Book.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike PG 2.5 Jordan Bell PE “Long Beach”

Jordan Bell’s player-exclusive PG 2.5 sneakers display elements from both NorCal and SoCal with colors from his Golden State Warriors team and personalized details from his hometown of Long Beach. Printed on the heel is the number 1995, which is Bell’s birth year.

Jordan Bell’s Nike PG 2.5 PE “Long Beach.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kobe AD Kyle Kuzma PE “Kuzz Kontrol”

A simple split-tonal design for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, featuring a jet-black color on the lateral sides and a Lakers-inspired yellow on the medial side that’s finished with the team’s purple and gold on the toe.

Kyle Kuzma’s Nike Kobe AD PE “Kuzz Kontrol.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Kyrie Low Luka Dončić PE “Retro Glow”

Last but not least, the Dallas Mavericks’ rookie Luka Dončić uses the Nike Kyrie Low as the base with the team’s retro-inspired colorway of green and blue on the upper, which sits atop a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Luka Doncic’s Nike Kyrie Low PE “Retro Glow.” CREDIT: Nike

