The Fanciest Pair of Crocs Created in Honor of National Croc Day

Check your calendars. Today is National Croc Day. To celebrate the event, which pays homage to the brand, Crocs has introduced a limited-edition gold-foiled Classic Croc Day Clog, which is sold at $39.99 exclusively at Crocs.com.

“We have a tremendously loyal following on social media, so much so that they tipped us off to something called National Croc Day on Oct. 23, 2017,” chief marketing officer Terence Reilly said about the consumer-created holiday. “Fans showed off their Crocs collections en masse, and one fan even threw a Croc Day party. We knew we had an opportunity to make Croctober and Croc Day special for our superfans in 2018, which is why we’ve created this limited-edition croc-skin texture shoe.”

According to the company, Crocs is inviting fans to once again show off their collections in photos and videos using #crocday and #nationalcrocday.

The new gold clog takes realism to the next level, featuring a reptile textured upper. Its luxe metallic finish offers a fun alternative to a pair of heels for dancing the night away.

While the brand offers a wide range of looks for men, women and kids, from sandals to boots, its Classic Clog remains its signature style. Recently, Crocs caught the attention of Balenciaga’s designer Demma Gvasalia, who did a take on the look for spring ’18, doing a platform version available exclusively at Barneys New York, where they sold out. And as it turns out, the “ugly” fashion trend has made the comfort shoe brand a hit among teens, according to a recent study.

