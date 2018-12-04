How to Score Major Discounts on Your Favorite Designer Brands Right Now

Prada Knit High-Top Sneakers
Yeezy Season 7 Suede Boots
While this isn’t a Yeezy style Kim Kardashian has worn, these standout ankle booties from the brand — featuring a calf leather exterior and small stiletto — would likely meet with her approval. Originally $520, they’re now just $364.
Castañer Carina Satin Wedge Espadrilles
These wedges from Meghan Markle-approved brand Castaner are the perfect addition to any boho look. The lace-up style is finished in a sleek satin, and is now reduced from $145 to just $101.
Off–White Embossed leather sneakers
Showcasing Off-White’s signature “tags,” these embossed sneakers will add a sporty yet luxurious touch to any ensemble. Originally $840, they’re now $588.
Altuzzura Davidson Leopard-Printed Mules
Leopard print makes these Altuzurra mules especially on-trend for the season. And with their 60 percent off price tag (originally $790, now $316), it would almost be a crime not to buy them.
Aquazzura Palace 85 Suede Ankle Boots
Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Ballerinas
Offering a sleek cap toe and slim silhouette, these Tory Burch flats pair just as well with jeans as they do with a slacks. Reduced from $248, the staple pair is now $173.
