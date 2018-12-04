Sign up for our newsletter today!

How to Score Major Discounts on Your Favorite Designer Brands Right Now

By Samantha Peters
In need of some major retail therapy? Now’s the time to stock up on those designer shoes you’ve been coveting for ages at a fraction of the cost. Now through Dec. 20, Mytheresa is offering up to 60 percent off must-have footwear styles from brands like Yeezy, Off-White, Castaner and more. New options will be added to the sale every week, and to top it all off, you’ll also get free shipping on any order — no matter the total cost.
Below, shop our favorite picks from the sale and head to Mytheresa.com to shop all the stellar discounts while they’re still in stock.

Safety buckles add a utilitarian twist to the sock sneaker trend in these sleek Prada kicks. Originally $690, they’re now 50 percent off.
While this isn’t a Yeezy style Kim Kardashian has worn, these standout ankle booties from the brand — featuring a calf leather exterior and small stiletto — would likely meet with her approval. Originally $520, they’re now just $364.

These wedges from Meghan Markle-approved brand Castaner are the perfect addition to any boho look. The lace-up style is finished in a sleek satin, and is now reduced from $145 to just $101.

Showcasing Off-White’s signature “tags,” these embossed sneakers will add a sporty yet luxurious touch to any ensemble. Originally $840, they’re now $588.

Leopard print makes these Altuzurra mules especially on-trend for the season. And with their 60 percent off price tag (originally $790, now $316), it would almost be a crime not to buy them.

Complete with vibrant red suede, ruffle details at the hem and a mod-inspired buckle, these Aquazzura booties will undoubtedly help you make a statement this season. Down from $909, they’re now $606.
Offering a sleek cap toe and slim silhouette, these Tory Burch flats pair just as well with jeans as they do with a slacks. Reduced from $248, the staple pair is now $173.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

