How to Score Major Discounts on Your Favorite Designer Brands Right Now

In need of some major retail therapy? Now’s the time to stock up on those designer shoes you’ve been coveting for ages at a fraction of the cost. Now through Dec. 20, Mytheresa is offering up to 60 percent off must-have footwear styles from brands like Yeezy, Off-White, Castaner and more. New options will be added to the sale every week, and to top it all off, you’ll also get free shipping on any order — no matter the total cost.

Below, shop our favorite picks from the sale and head to My theresa.com to shop all the stellar discounts while they’re still in stock.

Prada Knit High-Top Sneakers Safety buckles add a utilitarian twist to the sock sneaker trend in these sleek Prada kicks. Originally $690, they’re now 50 percent off. Prada knit high-top sneakers. CREDIT: My Theresa Buy: Prada knit high-top sneakers $345 Buy it

Yeezy Season 7 Suede Boots

While this isn’t a Yeezy style Kim Kardashian has worn, these standout ankle booties from the brand — featuring a calf leather exterior and small stiletto — would likely meet with her approval. Originally $520, they’re now just $364.

Yeezy Season 7 Suede Boots CREDIT: My Theresa

Castañer Carina Satin Wedge Espadrilles

These wedges from Meghan Markle-approved brand Castaner are the perfect addition to any boho look. The lace-up style is finished in a sleek satin, and is now reduced from $145 to just $101.

Castañer Carina satin wedge espadrilles. CREDIT: My Theresa

Off – White Embossed leather sneakers

Showcasing Off-White’s signature “tags,” these embossed sneakers will add a sporty yet luxurious touch to any ensemble. Originally $840, they’re now $588.

Off White Embossed leather sneakers. CREDIT: My Theresa

Altuzzura Davidson Leopard-Printed Mules

Leopard print makes these Altuzurra mules especially on-trend for the season. And with their 60 percent off price tag (originally $790, now $316), it would almost be a crime not to buy them.

Altuzzura Davidson leopard-printed mules. CREDIT: My Theresa

Aquazzura Palace 85 Suede Ankle Boots

Complete with vibrant red suede, ruffle details at the hem and a mod-inspired buckle, these Aquazzura booties will undoubtedly help you make a statement this season. Down from $909, they’re now $606.

Aquazzura Palace 85 suede ankle boots. CREDIT: My Theresa

Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Ballerinas

Offering a sleek cap toe and slim silhouette, these Tory Burch flats pair just as well with jeans as they do with a slacks. Reduced from $248, the staple pair is now $173.

Tory Burch Chelsea leather ballerinas CREDIT: My Theresa