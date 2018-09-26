Fall Must Buys: 8 Comfortable Women’s Shoes Made for Standing All Day

Here at FN, we’re dedicated to showcasing the hottest footwear styles — whether that means scouring industry trade shows and catwalks to see what looks will be huge for the next season, meticulously keeping tabs on the latest celebrity trends or getting exclusive access to showrooms to find that ultra-comfortable pair of shoes you’ll practically want to live in.

With fall currently underway, we’ve honed in on our expertise to bring you a range of curated lists featuring must-have styles for the season. Earlier this week, we rounded up our favorite on-trend women’s boots to shop, and now we’re back with a slightly more functional angle for the ladies: comfort shoes. From sneakers to block-heel pumps, all the items — which originally appeared in our March 19 print issue — have been selected by our senior editor of Men’s and Comfort, Barbara Schneider-Levy, and and our senior editor of Athletic and Outdoors, Peter Verry, as some of the most plush and flexible looks to hit the market this fall. Oh, and did we mention they’re pretty stylish, too? Below, shop all FN’s top picks from brands like New Balance and Bzees, and make sure to check back throughout the week for more cold-weather roundups.

MBT Women’s Speed 17 Running Shoes

MBT strikes the perfect balance between comfort and fitness with this lightweight runner, featuring a breathable mesh upper and shock-absorbing technology in the heel.

J. Renee Madisson Pump

Rock the power pose in this stunning block-heel pump from J. Renee, finished in a soft, textured fabric that’s quintessentially fall-ready.

Earth Lyra Clog

Featuring a leopard print-calf hair exterior, buckle details and athletic-inspired outsole, this sassy clog combines the best of style and wearability.

This open-toed bootie from Lucca Lane effortlessly plays up this season’s neutral trend. Plus, its symmetrical stacked heel and padded insole make the pair ideal for extended wear.

Lucca Lane Hera Bootie

BeautiFeel Iris Ballet Flat

BeautiFeel matures the little girl Mary Jane style by adding a delicate mesh instep strap to its look, while offering the brand’s signature cushioned insole for an especially plush feel underfoot.

Bzees Empress Pump

Keep your fitness routine going 9 to 5 with this athleisure-inspired penny moc from Bzess — complete with interior heel padding and a shock-absorbing Comfort Cone gel insert in the outsole — that you can even wear to the office.

Aetrex Belle Boots

Similar to your favorite pair of sneakers, these knee-high boots feature a knitted construction in the shaft to make fitting even the widest calves a breeze. Bonus: the pair also offers arch support and anti-microbial technology in the footbed to keep bacteria and fungus at bay.

Vans UltraRange Gore

A plush UltraCush midsole meets a durable exterior with neoprene gore straps in this ultra-sleek slip-on you’ll be eager to sport 24/7.

