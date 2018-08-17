6 Shoes to Shop for With Cushioned Footbeds for Comfort and Support

Looking for shoes with that aahhh feeling? Want some softness and bounce under foot? There are lots of options today when it comes to footwear with cushioned insoles, from proprietary materials used by individual shoe companies to branded cushioning components found in a range of footwear collections.

What level of cushioning works best for you can be compared to the level of support and firmness of a mattress. Comfort is an individual experience, so it may take a few laps around your house to determine if shoes are meeting your needs.

Since cushioning materials can wear down or collapse over time, look for memory foam footbeds that mold to the contours of the foot for a personalized fit as well as rebound.

When it comes to branded cushioning, there are a few names to look for. Poron offers a open-cell structure that retains its softness and cushioning effect while resisting the tendency to break down under multiple impacts. There’s also OrthoLite, another open-cell foam material that offers a compression set of less than 5 percent over time, so the fit of the shoe stays the same.

Here, FN has curated a selection of men’s and women’s styles featuring footbeds that deliver cushioned support for all-day comfort.

1. Men’s Ecco Soft 8 Low

This easy to wear slip-on sneaker features a comfortable neoprene lining that gently hugs the foot, flexible rubber outsole and no-tie lacing system.

2. Men’s Allen Edmonds Wilbert

This office-appropriate Goodyear welt laceup incorporates a leather-lined Poron cushioned insole, rubber outsole for all-weather traction and breathable leather lining.

3. Men’s New Balance Appalachian

Outdoor adventures call for a rugged water-friendly style featuring an adjustable stretch upper with bungee toggle closure and contoured footbed with arch support.

4. Women’s Arche Egwane

A wedge sandal is office-ready, done in soft unlined nubuck for comfort, then adds a leather-covered footbed and durable natural rubber outsole.

5. Women’s Easy Spirit Geinee

This super-lightweight ballet style is a fresh take on the athleisure trend, taking the feminine silhouette and detailing it with a knit upper.

6. Women’s Clarks Annadel Eirwyn

A sandal with cork-wrapped wedge features an Ortholite footbed, rubber outsoles and an adjustable back strap.

