5 Chic Holiday Party Heels That Are Actually Comfortable

Despite the festive music, good conversation and endless champagne refills, there’s nothing like an uncomfortable pair of heels to put a damper on your holiday party mood. To help save you from hours of hobbling, we’ve rounded up a range of chic styles designed to keep you and your feet happy during those nights that last well into the morning.

From strappy sandals with cushioned footbeds to retro block heels that offer ample support, shop our favorites looks, below, from brands like Vionic, Cole Haan and more.

French Sole Courtney 2 Heel

This classic block-heel pump has just the right amount of reveal with leaf-inspired cutouts, while the fire red hue will add a pop of color to any outfit.

French Sole Courtney 2 heel. CREDIT: Zappos

Taryn Rose Jacklyn Sandal

Add some seasonal shimmer with this ’40s-inspired mid-heel sandal with a hint of retro glam, that’s contoured to the foot with an anatomical cushioned footbed.

Taryn Rose Jacklyn sandal. CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Presley Heeled Mule

For a more laidback look, these bow-trimmed mule are a must-have. The silky suede finish adds a luxe touch without making the pair feel too formal, while a deep heel cup offers ample support for dancing the night away.

Vionic Presley heeled mule. CREDIT: Zappos

Naturalizer Natalie Pump

Bust your wildest moves in this wardrobe staple, featuring a cushioned footbed for arch support and non-slip outsole to keep you on your toes (rather than on the floor) while dipping.

Naturalizer Natalie pump. CREDIT: Zappos

Cole Haan G.OS Tail Bow Pump

Keep it classic this season with a sleek bow pump that capitalizes on comfort, complete with a roomy square toe, signature G.OS cushioned footbed and rubber outsole to prevent slips.

Cole Haan G.OS tail bow pump. CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.



Want more?

Kate Middleton Expertly Styles Nude Pumps With a Dress in Pantone’s Color of the Year

How Young Is Too Young for Kids to Wear High Heels? Moms and Experts Have the Answer

Katy Perry’s Shoe Line Is Full of Party-Ready Looks Perfect for the Holidays