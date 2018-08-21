Sign up for our newsletter today!

These $25 Comfy Heels Are a No. 1 Best-Seller on Amazon

By Samantha Peters
Predictions Comfort Plus Women's Karmen Pump
After all the heels that have left you with aching arches and unsightly blisters, the idea of a pair actually being wearable may well seem like a fantasy. But according to thousands of reviewers on Amazon, the Predictions Karmen Pump is here to completely debunk that line of thinking.

Starting at just $25, the pumps feature a moderate 3-inch heel and memory foam insole designed for ultimate comfort. Sixty-five percent of customers gave the shoes five stars for that very reason, lauding their long-lasting support for everything from a day spent at the office to an evening of wedding festivities (heck, even one reviewer who claims to be a former flight attendant swears by these pumps). Reviewers also noted that they come in a range of width sizes — from normal to extra wide — so if you have broad feet, they’ll never pinch or rub.

Anther bonus? The sleek pumps come in nine versatile colors, and at a price so wallet-friendly, you can easily stock up on multiple pairs without feeling guilty. Below, shop your favorite looks while they’re still in stock.

 

Predictions Comfort Plus Women's Karmen Pump
