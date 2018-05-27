Check Out the New FN!

8 Stylish Mommy-and-Me Shoe Duos for Chic Twinning Moments

By Erin E. Clack
Celebrate Mother's Day with matching mommy-and-me shoes from brands like Aquazzura.
Forget the latest designer handbag: A mother’s best accessory is without doubt her kids. Moms and their daughters can share their bonds in a fun, Instagram-worthy way with matching looks. So many brands today — from Aquazzura to Keds — offer pint-size versions of their most popular shoes, making it easy to keep your mommy-and-me style in step. While some deliver exact takedowns, others put a kid-friendly twist on their adult designs. Here are a few of our favorite sidekick looks that will make for the chicest of twinning moments:

1. Sophia Webster Lucita wedges; Jute Flower sandals

Following the birth of her daughter, Bibi Blossom, in 2014, London-based Webster was inspired to create a collection of baby and kids’ shoes fashioned after her successful women’s line. For spring, she offers this bohemian-inspired mommy-and-daughter duo featuring colorful jute flower decorations.

sophia-webster-shoes

 

Buy: Sophia Webster Lucita wedges $395
sophia-webster-kids-shoes

Buy: Sophia Webster Jute Flower sandals $175
2. Toms Rose Gold Dots Classics slipon; Mary Jane shoe

One-for-one brand Toms offers a wide range of coordinating looks for adults and kids, including this canvas slip-on style and Mary Jane shoe, decorated with a playful polka-dot print.

toms-shoes

Buy: Toms Rose Gold Dots slipon $54.95
toms-kids-shoes

Buy: Toms Rose Gold Dots Mary Jane $35.95
3. Aquazzura Amazonia de Gournay pump; Mini ballet shoe

Part of the Italian label’s covetable collaboration with interiors brand de Gournay — known for its gorgeous wallpapers and fabrics and a favorite of Aquazzura designer Edgardo Osorio for his own Florence, Italy, home — these patterned jacquard shoes are like walking art.

aquazzura-shoes

Buy: Aquazzura Amazonia de Gournay pump $695
aquazzura-kids-shoes

Buy: Aquazzura Amazonia de Gournay Mini ballet shoe $485
4. Jack Rogers Lauren sandal; Baby Lauren sandal

Always in style, Jack Rogers’ classic Lauren sandal, featuring the brand’s signature whipstitched rondelle accents, is an easy-to-wear option for both kids and grownups. Mom gets a sleek slip-on silhouette, while her baby’s version is adapted with an elastic heel strap for a more secure fit.

jack-rogers-shoes

Buy: Jack Rogers Lauren sandal $128
jack-rogers-kids-shoes

Buy: Jack Rogers Baby Lauren sandal $49.95
5. Charlotte Olympia Kitty slippers; Incy Kitty flats

First introduced in 2011, Olympia’s whimsical Kitty shoes seem to have nine lives — women just can’t get enough of them and they continue to play a starring role within the British designer’s wide-ranging collection.

charlotte-olympia-kitty-shoes

Buy: Charlotte Olympia Kitty slippers $455
charlotte-olympia-kids-shoes

Buy: Charlotte Olympia Incy Kitty flats $295
6. Dolce & Gabbana Majolica patent leather sandal; canvas espadrille

Well known for its exotic, nature-inspired prints, Dolce & Gabbana’s spring shoe collection delivers the drama with these vibrant patterned styles for mother and daughter. The colorful textile design — named for and inspired by majolica, tin-glazed pottery that originated during the Renaissance period — is guaranteed to spice up any outfit.

dolce-gabbana-shoes

Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Majolica sandal $975
dolce-gabbana-kids-shoes

Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Majolica espadrille $175
7. Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Lively Floral Champion sneaker; Daphne Mary Jane

Part of the classic sneaker brand’s Mother’s Day collaboration with stationery maker Rifle Paper Co., these pretty floral-print kicks will add a fresh bloom to your spring wardrobe.

keds-rifle-paper-collaboration

Buy: Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Champion sneaker $60
keds-rifle-paper-collaboration

Buy: Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Daphne Mary Jane $45
8. Giuseppe Zanotti Spring hightops; Junior Spring hightops

You’ll be the trendiest mother-daughter twosome in your neighborhood wearing these ultra-luxe sneakers by Giuseppe Zanotti. And you’ll be in good company: The Italian designer’s kicks have the seal of approval from celebrity moms including Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff and Beyoncé.

giuseppe-zanotti-sneakers

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Spring hightops $950
giuseppe-zanotti-kids

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Junior Spring hightops $585
