Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary With Magical Disney-Inspired Footwear

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

disney, rag and bone
Mickey Mouse Sneakers for Men by Rag & Bone.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shop Disney

No matter your age, everyone knows Mickey Mouse. He is by far one of the most famous Disney characters and also one of the oldest — in fact, this year is the 90th celebration of his birth.

Shoe brands around the industry are honoring the Mickey Mouse with special versions of their iconic styles. Check out the best Mickey Mouse shoes to shop just in time for the holidays.

Clarks Desert Boot

This reimagined Clarks Desert Boot depicts a debossed Mickey Mouse from his debut film, “Steamboat Willie,” at the heel quarter and tag.

Clarks Desert Boot
Clarks Desert boot
CREDIT: Clarks
Buy: Clarkes Desert Boot $200
Buy it

Mini Melissa Ultragirl Disney Twins Mary Jane

Melissa created these sweet Mary Janes for girls who love a good Mickey and Minnie Mouse moment.

Mini Melissa Ultragirl Disney Twins Mary Jane
Mini Melissa Ultragirl Disney twins mary jane
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Mini Melissa Ultragirl Disney Mary Jane $65
Buy it

Freshly Picked Soft Sole Disney Moccasins

Kids will love these easy-to-wear moccasins that show off their favorite animated character. The soft leather and fringed back makes them a fun shoe for walking around Disney parks.

Freshly Picked Soft Sole Disney Moccasins
Freshly Picked soft sole Disney moccasins
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Freshly Picked Disney Moccasins $60
Buy it

Rag & Bone Mickey Mouse Men’s Sneakers

Disney partnered with Rag & Bone for a more subtle take. The shoe features trademark Mickey Mouse colors — yellow, red, white and black — while sneaking in Mickey himself inside.

Rag & Bone Mickey Mouse Men’s Sneakers
Rag & Bone Mickey Mouse men’s sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shop Disney
Buy: Rag & Bone Mickey Mouse Sneakers $325
Buy it

Crocs Crocband Mickey 90th Clog

These Crocs bring fans back to the older days of Mickey, highlighting the black and white film reel from old episodes featuring the famous mouse. A colorful Mickey illustrates just how much the character has evolved over 90 years.

Crocs
Crocs Crocband Mickey 90th clog
Buy: Crocs Crocband Mickey 90th Clog $50
Buy it

Vans x Disney Old Skool Mickey Sneakers

Vans took a retro approach, using older drawings of Mickey and Minnie to decorate the sides of the sneakers. The colors add a pop of personality and the mouse ears can be seen incorporated into the signature Vans check on the base of the shoe.

Vans x Disney Old Skool Mickey Sneakers
Vans x Disney Old Skool Mickey sneakers
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Vans x Disney Old Skool Mickey Sneakers $70
Buy it

Western Chief Kids’ Mickey Mouse Rain Boots

These rain boots for the little feet in your house come decked out with touches of Mickey Mouse, including his face on the toe of the boot and the outline of his recognizable ears on the handles.

Western Chief Kids’ Mickey Mouse Rain Boots
Western Chief kids’ Mickey Mouse rain boots
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Western Chief Kids’ Mickey Mouse Rain Boots $40
Buy it

Havaianas Opening Edition Mickey Flip-Flop 

Havaianas is releasing a new capsule just for Mickey’s 90th. Each pair of their iconic flip flops will feature Mickey Mouse artwork on its classic rubber sole.

Havaianas Opening Edition Mickey Flip-Flop
CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas
Buy: Havaianas Mickey Flip-Flop available Nov. 18
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

