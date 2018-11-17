Celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th Anniversary With Magical Disney-Inspired Footwear

No matter your age, everyone knows Mickey Mouse. He is by far one of the most famous Disney characters and also one of the oldest — in fact, this year is the 90th celebration of his birth.
Shoe brands around the industry are honoring the Mickey Mouse with special versions of their iconic styles. Check out the best Mickey Mouse shoes to shop just in time for the holidays.
Clarks Desert Boot
This reimagined Clarks Desert Boot depicts a debossed Mickey Mouse from his debut film, “Steamboat Willie,” at the heel quarter and tag.
Mini Melissa Ultragirl Disney Twins Mary Jane
Melissa created these sweet Mary Janes for girls who love a good Mickey and Minnie Mouse moment.
Freshly Picked Soft Sole Disney Moccasins
Kids will love these easy-to-wear moccasins that show off their favorite animated character. The soft leather and fringed back makes them a fun shoe for walking around Disney parks.
Rag & Bone Mickey Mouse Men’s Sneakers
Disney partnered with Rag & Bone for a more subtle take. The shoe features trademark Mickey Mouse colors — yellow, red, white and black — while sneaking in Mickey himself inside.
Crocs Crocband Mickey 90th Clog
These Crocs bring fans back to the older days of Mickey, highlighting the black and white film reel from old episodes featuring the famous mouse. A colorful Mickey illustrates just how much the character has evolved over 90 years.
Vans x Disney Old Skool Mickey Sneakers
Vans took a retro approach, using older drawings of Mickey and Minnie to decorate the sides of the sneakers. The colors add a pop of personality and the mouse ears can be seen incorporated into the signature Vans check on the base of the shoe.
Western Chief Kids’ Mickey Mouse Rain Boots
These rain boots for the little feet in your house come decked out with touches of Mickey Mouse, including his face on the toe of the boot and the outline of his recognizable ears on the handles.
Havaianas Opening Edition Mickey Flip-Flop
Havaianas is releasing a new capsule just for Mickey’s 90th. Each pair of their iconic flip flops will feature Mickey Mouse artwork on its classic rubber sole.
