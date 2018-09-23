5 Fall-Ready Men’s Shoes You Can Throw in the Washing Machine — Starting at $60

It’s an age-old story: reluctantly throwing away your favorite pair of shoes because they’re dirty beyond repair. Thankfully, there are some footwear options on the market that can easily be thrown in the washing machine so you can avoid this devastating scenario (as well as some tedious last-ditch efforts to clean them via a toothbrush) once and for all.

From knit sneakers to relaxed slip-on styles, we’ve rounded a range machine washable shoes for men you’ll be eager to rock this fall. Just remember to remove any insoles first, if possible, and let them air dry. See styles from Superga, New Balance, Swims and more.

Superga 2750 Cotu Sneaker

Featuring a sturdy canvas upper and rubber outsole, this classic Superega style is machine washable on a cold, gentle cycle.

Superga 2750 Cotu sneaker. CREDIT: Zappos

New Balance RCVRYv1

These mesh New Balance kicks, featuring a plush foam footbed and shock-absorbing midsole for extra comfort, will dry especially fast once you take them out of the washer.

New Balance RCVRYv1. CREDIT: Zappos

Propet Wash & Wear Slip-on

A luxe suede upper (that, yes, is washer-friendly) makes this slip-on style especially on-trend for the season. Bonus: It even comes with a removable foam insole for additional support.

Propet wash & wear slip-on. CREDIT: Zappos

Swims Breeze Tennis Washable Knit Sneaker

An open weave mesh design elevates this sleek athleisure style, which can easily be buffed with a quick run in the washing machine.

Breeze tennis washable knit sneaker. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Swims Penny Loafer

Worn with socks, a casual penny loafer will be your go-to look on chilly fall days — especially when it’s as easy to clean as this pair. Inconspicuous rubber upper and mesh inserts help ward off dirt in the first place while also making a pop in the washer and post-dry process a cinch when needed.

Swims penny loafer. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Want more?

5 Affordable Alternatives to Allbirds’ Popular Wool Runners

The 5 Best Training Shoes for the Gym Out Now

The Best Men’s Adidas Sneakers for $100 or Less