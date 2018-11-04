How You Can Get A Fast-Fashion Version of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Reception Dress for Just $45

Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry was one of the biggest events of 2018. So, it comes as no surprise that brides across the country have been looking to her for fashion inspiration when choosing gowns for their own big days.

The Duchess of Sussex began the day in a high-necked Givenchy gown, paired with shoes also made by the French label. But the real showstopper was Markle’s second dress: a stunning halter-neck Stella McCartney gown that she wore for the reception.

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fans looking to replicate the ex-actress’s less formal look are in luck: Fashion Nova has released an affordable version, priced at just $45.

Fashion Nova’s take on the stylish ensemble — aptly named “The Royal Debut Dress — is a stretchy, fully lined sleeveless dress that’s perfect for a night out. While the 37-year-old duchess styled her dress with pointy-toed Aquazzura pumps, Fashion Nova’s model dresses down the look with trendy clear sandals.

The brand even selected a model to show off the look who bares more than a passing resemblance to the former “Suits” star.

A Fashion Nova model in “The Royal Debut Dress.” CREDIT: Fashion Nova

The dress comes in sizes XS through 3X and is available online now.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Shops at Banana Republic Too — and Her Pumps Are on Sale for $90

The 3 Shoes Meghan Markle Has Recycled the Most on Her Royal Tour

How Much Meghan Markle’s Most Popular Royal Tour Outfits Actually Cost