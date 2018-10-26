Sign up for our newsletter today!

The 3 Shoes Meghan Markle Has Recycled the Most on Her Royal Tour

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
meghan-markle
Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Style
Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Style
Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Style
Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Style
View Gallery 13 Images

Meghan Markle is in the midst of her whirlwind autumn royal tour, and while she continues to wow with one new look after another, her footwear has largely remained the same: She’s recycled three specific shoe designers throughout the entire trip — a very sensible move, because let’s face it, who wants to pack a different pair of shoes for every single outfit?

Her top, go-to shoe styles all share a similar aesthetic — classic, versatile and easy to complement. Since arriving to Australia with husband Prince Harry and traveling throughout Fiji and Tonga, the duchess has sported looks from Manolo Blahnik, Edgardo Osorio’s Aquazzura label and British designer and style guru Tabitha Simmons.

Here’s an up-close look at the heels she can’t stop wearing and where to buy them.

Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps

Markle has worn Manolo’s iconic BB pumps on four occasions during her trip to Australia, Fiji, and Tonga thus far.

Manolo Blahnik BB Pumps
Manolo Blahnik BB pump.
Meghan Markle Manolo Blahnik
Meghan Markle wearing Manolo Blahnik pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB Pump $625
Buy it

Tabitha Simmons Millie Slingbacks

She has been spotted in Tabitha Simmons’ slingback pumps three times — twice in Australia and once in Fiji. The shoes are embellished withe a side bow detail.

Tabitha Simmons Millie Heels
Tabitha Simmons Millie heel.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle in Tabitha Simmons shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Buy: Tabitha Simmons Millie Heel $695
Buy it

Aquazzura Deneuve Heels

Markle has long been a fan of the Deneuve style. Most recently, she’s worn the bow-detailed shoes at the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards.

Aquazzura Deneuve Heels
Aquazzura Deneuve pump.
Meghan Markle Aquazzura
Meghan Markle wearing Aquazzura Deneuve pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Buy: Aquazzura Deneuve Pump $540
Buy it

Click through the gallery to see more of Markle’s top shoe looks.

Want more?

Every Shoe Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Australian Tour

Meghan Markle Puts This Edgy Hitchcock Spin on the Fairy Tale Frock

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad