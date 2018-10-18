Where to Buy Meghan Markle’s $145 Rothy’s Flats

Much like down-to-earth Duchess Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle is proving that affordable pieces belong in a royal’s closet, too. After greeting crowds and visiting a zoo during her current Australian tour with Prince Harry, Markle swapped her pricy Manolo Blahnik BB pumps for a pair of $145 flats from Rothy’s (because after all, sometimes a girl just needs to be comfortable). And in even more exciting news, the pair is currently available to shop online.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at South Melbourne Beach during their tour of Australia. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

You can now snag a pair on Rothy’s website, where, surprisingly, many sizes are still left. But you’ll want to act fast. Markle-approved looks never seem to stay in stock for long, especially when they’re as wallet-friendly as this one.

Speaking of the Meghan Markle Effect (aka when the looks she wear sell out in a flash), it’s already happened with the Shaun Leane bracelet she wore that same day — even despite its $1,200-plus price tag. You can still nab other pieces from the rest of her outfit, though. In addition to the Rothy’s flats, her accessible Club Monaco A-line dress ($268) is up for grabs, as well the Gucci Mini Chain bag ($1,200) if you’re willing to splurge.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

Get Ready for Winter With Kate Middleton’s Favorite Boots — and Affordable Look-Alike Options