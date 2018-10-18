Where to Buy Meghan Markle’s $145 Rothy’s Flats

Much like down-to-earth Duchess Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle is proving that affordable pieces belong in a royal’s closet, too. After greeting crowds and visiting a zoo during her current Australian tour with Prince Harry, Markle swapped her pricy Manolo Blahnik BB pumps for a pair of $145 flats from Rothy’s (because after all, sometimes a girl just needs to be comfortable). And in even more exciting news, the pair is currently available to shop online.
You can now snag a pair on Rothy’s website, where, surprisingly, many sizes are still left. But you’ll want to act fast. Markle-approved looks never seem to stay in stock for long, especially when they’re as wallet-friendly as this one.
Speaking of the Meghan Markle Effect (aka when the looks she wear sell out in a flash), it’s already happened with the Shaun Leane bracelet she wore that same day — even despite its $1,200-plus price tag. You can still nab other pieces from the rest of her outfit, though. In addition to the Rothy’s flats, her accessible Club Monaco A-line dress ($268) is up for grabs, as well the Gucci Mini Chain bag ($1,200) if you’re willing to splurge.
