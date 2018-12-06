Meghan Markle’s $56 Asos Dress Is Back in Stock

Meghan Markle may be a duchess, but she still likes to keep her style down-to-earth. While visiting New Zealand during her extensive 16-day autumn royal tour with Prince Harry, Markle showed off her budding baby bump in a simple $56 black dress from Asos that immediately sold out. She completed her ensemble with a Karen Walker plaid trench coat ($750) and pair of Sarah Flint pumps ($390), effortlessly mixing high and low pieces.

But good news for Markle fans: Her affordable little black dress has recently been restocked.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arriving in Wellington airport, New Zealand. CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Although there are only a few sizes left, the dress is fully stocked in regular and tall sizes on asos.com. It features a flattering empire waist and short sleeves for a timeless look that goes with practically anything in your closet.

And even if you’re not into the all-black style, the royal-approved dress is also available in a mustard color to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Shop the versatile dress, below, before it’s all gone.

ASOS Design Mini Wiggle Dress in black CREDIT: ASOS

ASOS Design Mini Wiggle Dress in mustard yellow CREDIT: Asos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want More?

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Castañer Wedges Are On Sale for $91

Where to Buy Meghan Markle’s $145 Rothy’s Flats