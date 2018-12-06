Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle’s $56 Asos Dress Is Back in Stock

By Samantha Peters
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arriving in Wellington airport, New Zealand, where they met New Zealand Invictus Games competitors, on day thirteen of their Royal TourPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex tour of New Zealand - 28 Oct 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arriving in Wellington airport, New Zealand.
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle may be a duchess, but she still likes to keep her style down-to-earth. While visiting New Zealand during her extensive 16-day autumn royal tour with Prince Harry, Markle showed off her budding baby bump in a simple $56 black dress from Asos that immediately sold out.  She completed her ensemble with a Karen Walker plaid trench coat ($750) and pair of Sarah Flint pumps ($390), effortlessly mixing high and low pieces.

But good news for Markle fans: Her affordable little black dress has recently been restocked.

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Although there are only a few sizes left, the dress is fully stocked in regular and tall sizes on asos.com. It features a flattering empire waist and short sleeves for a timeless look that goes with practically anything in your closet.

And even if you’re not into the all-black style, the royal-approved dress is also available in a mustard color to add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Shop the versatile dress, below, before it’s all gone.

