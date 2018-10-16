There’s Now a Sexy Meghan Markle Halloween Costume Inspired by Her Wedding Look

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding was one of the most talked about events of the year, so there’s no doubt the Duchess’ buzzy bridal look will be a popular costume on Oct. 31. And now, there’s even a sexy Halloween costume on the market inspired by her iconic ensemble.

Currently being sold by e-retailer Yandy, the “American Princess” costume includes a white mini dress, veil and tiara. Although Yandy doesn’t specifically name the Duchess as its inspiration, the dress features three-quarter length sleeves and an off-the-shoulder hemline that closely resemble details on Markle’s own Givenchy gown. Not to mention, the model on Yandy’s website is also featured toting a suit jacket and numbered briefcase, in what seems to be a nod to the Duchess’ “Deal or No Deal” days.

“You’re living an actual fairy tale!” reads the costume description on Yandy’s website. “Get ready to walk down the royal aisle in this exclusive American Princess costume featuring a white minidress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, 3/4 length sleeves, a smooth bodice, a tulle veil with a large bow accent, a satin bow detail and a bejeweled tiara.”

The entire look retails for $50. And if you needed any more incentive to emulate the Duchess this Halloween, she’s been making major headlines with news that she’s pregnant with her first child.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

