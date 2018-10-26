Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle Shops at Banana Republic, Too — & Her Pumps Are On Sale for $90

By Samantha Peters
Meghan Duchess of Sussex attends the unveiling of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is no stranger to mixing high and low pieces. While staying loyal to designer brands like Aquazzura and Sarah Flint, she’s also reached for J. Crew sandals and even under-$150 flats during her public appearances. And yesterday, she wore an affordable pair of heels from Banana Republic, which are now marked down to $90.

While in Tonga with Prince Harry, Meghan paired her laidback blue shirtdress from Veronica Beard with Banana Republic’s 12-Hour Side Cut-Out Madison pump in light gray.

Although the strappy heels, which originally retail for $128, aren’t currently available in Meghan’s original colorway, you can still nab the sale style in a versatile black for $90, as well as in a standout cobalt blue for $93 on bananarepublic.com.

Meghan Markle wears a Veronica Beard dress with Banana Republic pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Naturally, the shoes are going fast (the blue version has only one size left) so you’ll want to act fast. Below, shop the style while it’s still in stock.

