Macy’s Epic Black Friday Deals Are Out — And Include 12 Free Items

For those who are eager to start prepping for post-Turkey Day savings, Macy’s has you covered.

The retailer posted a 40-page preview of its Black Friday ad early Monday morning, including massive savings on shoes, apparel, athletic gadgets and more — as well as 12 items you can nab for free.

How it works:

It’s important to note that these items can only be redeemed in-store during select hours, and are free after you send in a mail-in rebate. The store will be open on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and stay open until 2 a.m. on Friday. Stores will reopen four hours later at 6 a.m., with the doorbuster deals only lasting until 1 p.m.

Doorbuster deals continue between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, while online bargains will last the whole weekend.

Check out the all the best Macy’s Black Friday bargains on apparel, footwear and gadgets, below.

Items on sale in-store for $10 or $20, and free after mail in rebate:

Select tote bags doorbuster $10

Fashion watches Doorbuster $20

Thermal henley doorbuster $10

Gold Toe slippers doorbuster $10

Young men’s graphic tees doorbusters $10

Other deals to look out for:

$19.99 and under family PJs doorbuster

$9.99 boxed slippers, from brands including Charter Club, Isotoner, and INC

Apple Watch Series 3, $199 to $329 depending on model (save $80)

60 percent off Polaroid bluetooth headphones

$50 women’s designer boots from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and more (save $19 – $99)

25 percent off women’s Ugg boots doorbuster

40 percent off women’s boots and shoes doorbuster including Frye, Clarks, Sperry and more

$19.99 shoes for him including weatherproof boots, dress shoes and more (save $30 – $75)

$29.99 select Nike apparel styles for him (save $15- $25)

40 percent off Adidas styles for him and her

60 percent off men’s outwear doorbuster from Nautica, Calvin Klein and more

Want more?

15 Stores With the Best Return & Exchange Policies

These Are the Most Popular Fall Boots, According to Nordstrom

5 of the Coziest Women’s Slippers You’ll Want to Wear ASAP