Lucy Hale Gives Her Feet Room to Breathe in Open-Toe Mules With Lingerie-Trim Top & Skinny Jeans

Lucy Hale added some spice to her latest summer look yesterday while she was out in Los Angeles.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress donned the lingerie top trend — which is a more subtle version of the popular peek-a-boo bra style that many celebrities can’t stop wearing. She topped off her outfit with dark jeans, gold accessories and a low-key pair of open-toe black mules.

Lucy Hale stepped out in lace black and blush top with dark jeans in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The star’s footwear was a chic addition to her outfit and tied it all together perfectly. Since the shoes had an opening in the front, they also gave her feet relief from the heat, unlike the standard pointed mules most have been opting for this season.

Lucy Hale donned a classic pair of black mules. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Steve Madden has a similar alternative, except with a larger block heel that’s available for purchase online. The 3-inch heels have retro cool-girl vibes and retail for the low price of $89.95.

Plus, who wouldn’t want to wear shoes with the word “relax” in the name? This shows how comfortable they will be, and the neutral leather design not only makes them great for the summer, the platforms can be transitioned into the fall. In short, be like Hale and go for them.

Want more?

Lucy Hale Flashes Abs After Work Out With Leggings and Matching APL Sneakers

How Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale and Supermodels Made Very Tiny Denim Shorts With Booties the Big Summer Trend