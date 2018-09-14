Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Trending Color Is Here to Stay for Fall 2018

By Shannon Adducci
Street StyleStreet style, Spring Summer 2019, Oslo Fashion Week, Norway - 14 Aug 2018
Lilac and Millennial Pink hues spotted at Oslo Fashion Week in August.
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Though spring (and summer) have come and gone, the season’s most trending color — lilac — is sticking around for fall, and a preview of spring 2019 collections suggests that it will still be here come next year.

lilac trend 2018 copenhagen fashion week
2018’s Ultra Violet still ruled the sidewalks at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Rex

In late 2017, Pantone dubbed “Ultra Violet” as the color of the year for 2018, and a look at runways, street style and footwear collections alike have all proved the color expert to be correct. Head-to-toe lavender looks walked the runways at Tibi, and everything from Victoria Beckham to street style sidewalks were full with pantsuits, midi dresses and even puffers.

lilac 2018 trend paris men's fashion week
A lilac pantsuit at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June.
CREDIT: Rex

The color has been dubbed the next millennial pink, a more grown-up version of 2016’s ubiquitous color, which permeated not only the fashion world but the design and interiors realms.

Incorporating the color for fall is trickier than wearing it in spring, when pastels are generally more widespread. The best way to continue to wear the color is by choosing lilac shoes and accessories, which provide a nice contrast to more autumn-friendly colors like maroon, black, navy and even a darker purple.

lilac color trend 2018 copenhagen fashion week
A lilac bag paired with menswear checks at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August.
CREDIT: Rex

There are still plenty of lilac footwear options for this fall — and even more of the hue was seen on the colorful runways of New York Fashion Week’s spring 2019 season, which wrapped this week. Below are five lilac shoes available to buy now.

G.H. Bass & Co. Whitney loafer

lilac shoes gh bass and co
G.H. Bass & Co’s Whitney shoe, a classic loafer in a new hue.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: G.H. Bass & Co. Whitney loafer $66
Buy it

Nicholas Kirkwood Beya Flat

nicholas kirkwood lilac flat
Nicholas Kirkwood Beya leather flat.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Nicholas Kirkwood Beya flat $495
Buy it

Steve Madden Daisie Pump

 

steve madden lilac pump
Steve Madden suede Daisie pump.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Steve Madden Daisie pump $60
Buy it

Dorateymur Harput Loafers

dorateymur lilac loafers
Dorateymur suede Harput loafers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Dorateymur Harput loafers $164
Buy it

Sophia Webster Rio Pumps

 

sophia webster rio lilac pumps
Sophia Webster Rio patent leather pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Sophia Webster Rio pumps $350
Buy it

