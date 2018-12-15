The Best Last-Minute Gifts to Give Shoe Lovers — Starting at $16

You may have waited until the last minute to buy your holiday gifts, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your best friend, your sister, your work wife (basically, anyone special in your life) something thoughtful. Below, we’ve rounded up a range of affordable finds (some of which even include free two-shipping) perfect for any shoe lover on your list.

Ikee Design Nail Polish Table Top Storage Rack

Help her keep her favorite polishes organized with this adorable storage rack in the shape of a high heel.

Ikee Design Nail Polish table top storage rack. CREDIT: Amazon

AntonyPrint Fashion Wall Art

Complete with four fashion-forward prints, this stunning set will liven up any bare wall.

AntonyPrint fashion wall art. CREDIT: Amazon

Nordstrom Gift Card

Not sure of her shoe size, or exactly which pair is at the top of her list this season? Take the guesswork out of shoe gifting with a gift card from Nordstrom. The retailer carries a range of beautiful footwear at every price point.

Nordstrom gift card. CREDIT: Amazon

Rothy’s Spotted Flats

If you do decide to pick out a pair for her, these Meghan-Markle approved flats are a safe bet. The Rothy’s shoes have more than 260 five-star reviews on the brand’s website, with customers raving about how comfortable and stylish they are. We love the look in leopard print, which is especially on-trend for the season.

Rothy’s Spotted flats. CREDIT: Rothy's

“Vogue the Shoe” Hard Cover

Former British Vogue Fashion Features Director Harriet Quick has curated more than 300 images of shoes from 100 years of British Vogue archives in this must-have tome. From sturdy clogs to beautiful stilettos, shoe lovers can pour over some of history’s most iconic styles in these pages.

‘Vogue the Shoe’ hardcover. CREDIT: Barnes & Nobles

Unicorn Light-Up Slippers

No doubt she’ll be eager to slip into these cozy unicorn slippers, which feature LED lights to illuminate your way during a late-night kitchen run.

Unicorn light-up slippers. CREDIT: Think Geek

Stitch Fix Subscription Box Gift Card

Subscription boxes are gifts that keep on giving. All you have to do is purchase a gift card for the service, which she can use to save on her next monthly box. Stitch Fix is a great option: Each box carries trendy apparel and footwear styles from brands like Sam Edelman, Alice + Olivia and more.

Stitch Fix subscription box. CREDIT: Stitch Fix

