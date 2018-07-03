Kourtney Kardashian Gives Menswear a Sensual Twist in Green Pantsuit, Bra Top & Loafers on Italian Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian is living the dream this summer.

On Saturday, the star gave a scenic snapshot of her vacation in Positano on Instagram, a village along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. She donned a striking green power pantsuit — which she kept unbuttoned and wore with a complementing bra top that highlighted her frame.

📷 by my 💚 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

There was no question that she gave her followers a look, and it didn’t stop there. Kardashian kept her entire outfit within the same color family and also slipped on a shiny pair of bright green loafers. Together, the full look made for a sleek, feminine twist on menswear.

Her shoes had gold embellishments similar to the budget-friendly mules by Topshop that Nordstrom is selling for only $80.

The laid-back silhouette automatically made the squared-toe shoes more casual and versatile. Whether it’s jeans or an elegant cocktail dress, these mules can be worn with just about anything.

It seems Kardashian’s time away is only getting started as she continues to share ‘grams from overseas. A few days ago, the reality TV star rocked white sandals with a stylish baby-blue ensemble while on a bright yellow Vespa. Stay tuned to see what she gets herself into next.

