Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Yeezy Boots Are Currently 50% Off

It’s no easy feat to dress like a Kardashian without breaking the bank, considering many of their designer duds come with triple digit price tags. So when one of their favorite pieces goes on sale — like these plastic thigh-high boots Kim debuted back in 2016 — there’s obvious reason to celebrate.

Originally $950, the Yeezy Tubular Clear Over-the-Knee Boots are currently as low as $475 on MyTheresa.com (still not exactly cheap, but an amazing discount nonetheless). While the boots are from a few seasons ago, there’s no better time to stock up on the style than right now. Clear details are set to be huge this fall — not to mention, they’ll help keep your feet dry during any unexpected downpours.

With so many reasons to buy these boots, sizes are already selling out fast. Even if you aren’t able to nab Kim’s original nude style, though, there’s also a smoky black version available for 40 percent off.

Below, shop your favorite look before it’s all gone.

Yeezy Tubular Clear Over-the-Knee Boots

Take a cue from Kim’s style book and wear these beauties with some denim cutoffs and a matching jean jacket.

Yeezy Tubular clear over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: MyTheresa

Amp up your date night style with this sultry black iteration and a satin mini skirt.

Yeezy Tubular clear over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: MyTheresa

