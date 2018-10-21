You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
How to Get Kim Kardashian’s Sexy Shoe Style on Her Birthday

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian go shopping at Jeffries with North West while they film scenes for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in New York, NY.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5029496 011018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian goes shopping at Jeffrey New York in a catsuit with Yeezy boots.
CREDIT: Splash

It’s Kim Kardashian’s 38th birthday today, so naturally, we’re celebrating the queen of sexy shoes with a look back at some of her most coveted footwear styles. While she’s rarely seen wearing anything other than Yeezy’s, there are a few occasions in which she’s tapped into other brands for some equally show-stopping looks. Below, shop our favorite picks from her closet — as well a few affordable lookalikes that will help you channel the birthday queen for less.

Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner

Unsurprisingly, Kim was spotted wearing her favorite pair of Yeezy Wave Runners on the way to Kanye’s recording studio on Sept. 29.

kim kardashian, yeezy
Kim Kardashian steps out in New York in Yeezy sneakers, Sep. 29
CREDIT: Splash News

Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700

Buy: Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner $399 - $465
Buy it

Yeezy Season 6 Lace-Up Ankle Boots

No stranger to mixing casual with sleek pieces, the star paired sweatpants and a zip up with Yeezy lace-up booties while grabbing a slice in NYC.

Kim Khloe Kardashian Style
Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy lace-up boots to grab pizza in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

 

Steve Madden Jinx
Steve Madden Jinx.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Steve Madden Jinx $130
Buy it

Manolo Blahnik Beige Sandals

The star appreciates a good heeled sandal moment, like with this nude pair from Manolo Blahnik she wore at the premiere of “The Promise” in April 2017.

Kim Kardashian at the Premiere Of "The Promise
Kim Kardashian at the Premiere Of “The Promise.”
CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Sam Edelman Patti Strappy Sandal Heel
Sam Edelman Patti sandal.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sam Edelman Patti sandal $70
Buy it

Yeezy Season 5 PVC Pumps

Always a big supporter of her husband’s brand, Kim has been spotted wearing this PVC heel style on many occasions, including a trip to Miami.

Headturner Kim Kardashian sports long neon green tresses as she and pal Larsa Pippen drive through Miami Beach in a white Ferrari before swapping the car for a green Lamborghini, on Thursday (august 16). The reality TV megastar showed off her famous curves in a skintight metallic minidress as she left her upscale hotel to have dinner at celebrity hotspot Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive before getting into a green Lamborghini and driving off to Story night club in South Beach.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5016676 160818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian wears a skintight metallic minidress and clear Yeezy pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News
The Yeezy Season 5 PVC Pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD
Buy: Yeezy Season 5 PVC Pump $650
Buy it

Yeezy Season 7 Snakeskin Boots

The TV mogul proved she’s always one step ahead by slipping into Yeezy’s Season 7 snakeskin boots in L.A. back in February. Now, the print is one of fall’s hottest trends.

 

Mango Snake Effect High-leg Boots
Mango Snake Effect High-leg Boots.
CREDIT: Mango

Buy: Mango Snake Effect High-leg Boots $100
Buy it

Loop-Toe Mules

We couldn’t pin down exactly which brand these loop toe heels are from, but one thing is for sure: They’re an absolutely fabulous pick to wear before temperatures drop.

 

Clear Toe Ring Skinny Mule Heels
Boohoo clear toe ring skinny mule heels.
CREDIT: Boohoo

Buy: Clear Toe Ring Skinny Mule Heels $28
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

