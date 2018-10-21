How to Get Kim Kardashian’s Sexy Shoe Style on Her Birthday

It’s Kim Kardashian’s 38th birthday today, so naturally, we’re celebrating the queen of sexy shoes with a look back at some of her most coveted footwear styles. While she’s rarely seen wearing anything other than Yeezy’s, there are a few occasions in which she’s tapped into other brands for some equally show-stopping looks. Below, shop our favorite picks from her closet — as well a few affordable lookalikes that will help you channel the birthday queen for less.

Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner

Unsurprisingly, Kim was spotted wearing her favorite pair of Yeezy Wave Runners on the way to Kanye’s recording studio on Sept. 29.

Kim Kardashian steps out in New York in Yeezy sneakers, Sep. 29 CREDIT: Splash News

Yeezy Season 6 Lace-Up Ankle Boots

No stranger to mixing casual with sleek pieces, the star paired sweatpants and a zip up with Yeezy lace-up booties while grabbing a slice in NYC.

Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy lace-up boots to grab pizza in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Steve Madden Jinx. CREDIT: Zappos

Manolo Blahnik Beige Sandals

The star appreciates a good heeled sandal moment, like with this nude pair from Manolo Blahnik she wore at the premiere of “The Promise” in April 2017.

Kim Kardashian at the Premiere Of “The Promise.” CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sam Edelman Patti sandal. CREDIT: Zappos

Yeezy Season 5 PVC Pumps

Always a big supporter of her husband’s brand, Kim has been spotted wearing this PVC heel style on many occasions, including a trip to Miami.

Kim Kardashian wears a skintight metallic minidress and clear Yeezy pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The Yeezy Season 5 PVC Pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

Yeezy Season 7 Snakeskin Boots

The TV mogul proved she’s always one step ahead by slipping into Yeezy’s Season 7 snakeskin boots in L.A. back in February. Now, the print is one of fall’s hottest trends.

Mango Snake Effect High-leg Boots. CREDIT: Mango

Loop-Toe Mules

We couldn’t pin down exactly which brand these loop toe heels are from, but one thing is for sure: They’re an absolutely fabulous pick to wear before temperatures drop.

Boohoo clear toe ring skinny mule heels. CREDIT: Boohoo

