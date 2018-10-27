Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Wallet-Friendly Collection Coming to Walmart

There’s a new collection for fans of Kylie and Kendall Jenner to put on their wish list this holiday season.

The duo’s Kendall + Kylie label has a trendy new collection out at Walmart — and with all items selling for less than $40, it’s budget-friendly, too.

The 42-piece collection features keychains, handbags, wallets, fanny backs and backpacks. Pompom keychains — the perfect size for a stocking stuffer — are priced at just $7. Meanwhile, a large backpack, the most expensive item on the list, will set you back $36.

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart Red Faux Leather Large Fanny Pack CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Kendall + Kylie began in 2013 with an apparel release and has since expanded to include shoes and accessories.

This Walmart collaboration comes just one month after Marc Fisher Footwear Ltd. sold the licensing rights for the brand’s footwear to Pajar Canada, a boot-maker. Although the moderately priced line has earned shelf space at stores like Bloomingdales and Nordstrom, sales may have sunk in part due to the sisters’ other partnerships (in the footwear space, both are Adidas brand ambassadors).

Kendall + Kylie for Walmart Small Pouch Crossbody With Black & Silver Sequins CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

The items in the Walmart collection are already available for preorder, and they are set to arrive Nov. 9.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner’s No-Pants Look Includes See-Through Louis Vuitton Tights & Jimmy Choo Pumps

Kendall Jenner Gets Inspo From Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’ and ‘Back to the Future’ With Her Latest Outfit