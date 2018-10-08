Katy Perry’s Shoe Line Is Full of Party-Ready Looks Perfect for the Holidays

Looking to dazzle at every holiday party on your calendar this year? Katy Perry has got you covered.
That’s right, the chart-topping pop singer is also, in fact, a shoe designer — and has a seriously stunning collection of women’s pumps, boots, sneakers and more to prove it.
The star’s eponymous shoe brand, which launched back in 2016, includes tons of glittering accents, on-trend patterns and architectural designs to help you stand out this season. Plus, all the looks are under $200, so you can invest in a pair or two for a range of festive soirées without feeling guilty.
Below, we’ve curated our favorite holiday-ready styles from the collection. Go ahead and treat yourself.
The Celina
Turn heads with this Picasso-inspired pick, featuring an architectural face design on the heel.
The Flame
Light up any bash in these flame-embellished booties.
The Memphis
A sculptural heel makes these patent white pumps an especially arty pick.
The Daina
No doubt you’ll be inspired to sing Perry’s hit song “Roar” all night while rocking these sassy leopard-print ankle boots.
The Jo
What would the holidays be without a little glitter? These sparkling pumps will satisfy all your heart’s glitzy desires while also keeping you comfy via a low block heel and ankle strap.
The Jewls
This must-have pick takes the sock bootie to new heights with a clear Lucite heel and shimmering knit upper.
The Gazelle
If you’re not one to wear heels, this high-fashion sneaker — complete with feather embellishments and a bedazzled buckle — will help you stay comfortable while still earning major style points.
