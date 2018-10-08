Katy Perry’s Shoe Line Is Full of Party-Ready Looks Perfect for the Holidays

Looking to dazzle at every holiday party on your calendar this year? Katy Perry has got you covered.

That’s right, the chart-topping pop singer is also, in fact, a shoe designer — and has a seriously stunning collection of women’s pumps, boots, sneakers and more to prove it.

The star’s eponymous shoe brand, which launched back in 2016, includes tons of glittering accents, on-trend patterns and architectural designs to help you stand out this season. Plus, all the looks are under $200, so you can invest in a pair or two for a range of festive soirées without feeling guilty.

Below, we’ve curated our favorite holiday-ready styles from the collection. Go ahead and treat yourself.

The Celina

Turn heads with this Picasso-inspired pick, featuring an architectural face design on the heel.

Katy Perry, The Celina CREDIT: Katy Perry

The Flame

Light up any bash in these flame-embellished booties.

Katy Perry, The Flame CREDIT: Katy Perry

The Memphis

A sculptural heel makes these patent white pumps an especially arty pick.

Katy Perry The Memphis. CREDIT: Katy Perry

The Daina

No doubt you’ll be inspired to sing Perry’s hit song “Roar” all night while rocking these sassy leopard-print ankle boots.

Katy Perry, The Daina CREDIT: Katy Perry

The Jo

What would the holidays be without a little glitter? These sparkling pumps will satisfy all your heart’s glitzy desires while also keeping you comfy via a low block heel and ankle strap.

Katy Perry The Jo. CREDIT: Katy Perry

The Jewls

This must-have pick takes the sock bootie to new heights with a clear Lucite heel and shimmering knit upper.

Katy Perry The Jewls. CREDIT: Katy Perry

The Gazelle

If you’re not one to wear heels, this high-fashion sneaker — complete with feather embellishments and a bedazzled buckle — will help you stay comfortable while still earning major style points.

Want More?

These Old School Designs Are Coming Back in Bold New Ways For Fall

5 Handy Tips for Finding the Best-Fitting Knee-High Boots

Fall Must-Buys: Stylish Women’s Boots for Every Occasion