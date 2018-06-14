Katy Perry Is Red-Hot in See-Through Pumps With Orlando Bloom on Date Night

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back at it. Last night, the duo was seen on a date in London wearing a pair of bold looks that were hard to miss.

The singer had on an all-black outfit that included a leather jacket with bright flames coming up from the bottom of the sleeves and sleek pants. She added a cherry red lip to her look and kept her accessories at a minimum.

Katy Perry steps out in the U.K. wearing a black look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

By her side was the “Lord of the Rings” actor who wore a denim jacket with a black and white checkered tee and a blush pink button down. Bloom finished his look off with a dark jean baseball cap and casual gray running shoes.

Orlando Bloom pairs pink with denim for a night out in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Perry, on the other hand, stepped things up with her shoe game as she matched her footwear to her lipstick by slipping on red pointed pumps — in which a portion of the front half was completely clear. Her fashion-forward heels followed the popular see-through shoe trend that has been seen on many celebrities such as Beyoncé and Kendall Jenner.

In fact, Perry even adopted the style into her own self-titled shoe collection. However, instead of the front being transparent, she flipped things around and designed the heel to be that way. Luckily, trying out the trend is affordable as Perry’s see-through mules below are 30 percent off at $75.99 online.

