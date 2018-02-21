Kate Middleton Gets a Tattoo and Stomps Out in Two Different Comfy Shoes

Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't be happier to meet the people of Sunderland

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting another child in two months, but that didn’t stop them from visiting the people of Sunderland, a city about five hours away from London.

Today’s trip was loaded with stops, starting at the city’s opening of The Fire Station, which will be a new space for art, theatre and music. You could hardly see the Duchess of Cambridge’s baby bump as she wore a heavy, dark green coat with large gold buttons along each side.

Kate Middleton meets a community of people outside The Fire Station in Sunderland, U.K. Rex Shutterstock

She kept her shoes simple, wearing suede pointed-toe block-heel pumps similar to the affordable Marc Fisher option below.

However, Middleton switched things up by adding a highly unexpected addition to her look. At The Fire Station, she ended up getting a Henna tattoo on her hand, but don’t worry, it’s only temporary.

Kate Middleton gets a henna tattoo on her hand. Rex Shutterstock

Buy: Marc Fisher Zala Pump $159.95 buy it

The royal couple continued to check out another incredible creation called the Northern Spire. It’s a bridge that goes over River Wear and is scheduled to open this spring. The Duchess kept her same attire on, but added safety gear and changed into black knee-high boots for added protection.

Prince William and Kate Middleton travel to see the Northern Spire, an ambitious and striking new bridge over the River Wear. Rex Shutterstock

Middleton opted for a slouchy pair, like the Steve Madden alternatives below, to be as comfortable as possible. No matter how many appearances she has to make, comfort should be her main priority. After all, she is pregnant.

Judging by the adorable smiles on their faces, it was a successful outing for the happy couple.

Buy: Steve Madden Beacon Boots $76.95 buy it

Want more?

Kate Middleton Caps Off Her Royal Tour of Norway With a Stunning Gown — & Sorel Boots