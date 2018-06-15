Jessica Alba Wears the Most Comfortable Shoes to Complete Her Airport Look

Jessica Alba has proven time and time again that she has all the hacks for staying comfortable and looking stylish. Yesterday, she arrived at the LAX in a very chic monochromatic ensemble, featuring a loose wrap top, a flowing skirt and a long duster draped over her shoulders — all in varying shades of blue. In her attempt to avoid the paparazzi, she went incognito with a black hat and large cat-eye shades.

Jessica Alba arrives at the LAX international airport wearing a navy and white look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And to finish her jet-setting outfit, Alba reached for white slip-ons (perfect for breezing through security) that’s similar to the affordable Steve Madden pair, below — which only retails for $79.95. Bonus: This budget-friendly pair also includes extra padding throughout to guarantee comfort.

With warm weather on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what footwear picks she’ll go with next. From Birkenstock sandals to Velcro sneakers , we love that Alba never fails to prioritize comfort. Stay tuned here for more updates on her upcoming looks!

