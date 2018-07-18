Jennifer Lopez Twinkles in Star-Spangled Heels at MLB All-Star Game

Jennifer Lopez certainly got into the spirit of last night’s 89th MLB All-Star Game.

Joined by her boyfriend, retired New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, the 48-year-old singer watched the on-field action at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., dressed in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder striped knit dress accessorized with a very patriotic pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Her strappy black patent leather shoes — perched on 4.5-inch stilettos — were adorned with twinkly crystal-embellished stars.

Jennifer Lopez takes in the action at the 2018 MLB All-Star Game. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lopez, who wore her hair swept up in a topknot, completed her sleek summer look with large diamond stud earrings and a classic Hermès handbag.

As usual, Rodriguez’s outfit was perfectly coordinated with hers. (Since kicking off their romance last year, the two have mastered the playbook on couples’ style). The 42-year-old sported a dapper black two-button suit topped off with a black and white polka-dot-print tie.

Fashion fans looking to steal Lopez’s look will be thrilled to know that her Italian-made Zanotti heels, called the Harmony Star, are marked down to $805, from $1,150, on the designer’s website. The style is also available in flashy mirrored silver and rose-gold shades.

And if you can’t quite manage the sky-high stilettos, Zanotti offers an easier-to-wear slide sandal version, the Anya Star, available for $525.

It’s no secret that Lopez is a devoted fan of Zanotti’s decadent designs. In fact, after years of wearing his heels and sneakers, she decided to go all-in with the Italian shoemaker, partnering with him on an exclusive capsule collection that launched last spring. In an interview with FN at the time, Lopez described the collaboration as a natural fit.

“I’ve always loved [Zanotti’s] designs. The level of quality and artistry makes him one of the very best shoe designers and someone I definitely wanted to work with,” she said. “Giuseppe can mix skillful craftsmanship, gorgeous silhouettes and so much originality. He can truly make any woman feel confident and sexy.”

