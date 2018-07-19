Check Out the New FN!

J-Lo Shows Off Her Famous Legs in High-Low Skirt With Heels That Match A-Rod’s Shoes

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Project Destined Bronx Bootcamp at Yankee Stadium in New York.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez had a date with Jennifer Lopez that hit close to home last night.

The former professional athlete took his girlfriend to the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and shared a sweet moment from their evening together on Instagram. On top of Lopez rocking an eye-catching high-low skirt with a gray top, and A-Rod wearing a military green vest, a white button down and khaki pants, the duo opted for matching shoes.

It’s unclear whether or not it was a coincidence, but either way, it would give any couple major relationship envy.

Lopez had on a sleek pair of lace-up sandals reminiscent of the Vince Camuto style below. The only difference is this affordable alternative has a prominent block heel in place of the stilettos. Still, nothing beats a price tag under $100. For Rodriguez, the baseball legend went with more casual gray and white sneakers. One thing’s for sure, these two complement one another.

